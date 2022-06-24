HUNTINGTON — The 70th edition of the Life Writing Class led by author and book editor John Patrick Grace will launch online via Zoom on Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. The class will run for 10 weeks.
One or more in-person meetings may be arranged for fully vaccinated participants at a location in or near Huntington. Fee for the class is $195, or $170 for returning students. To enroll or for more information, call Grace at 304-617-1292 or email him at publishersplace@gmail.com.
More than 67 books have been published to date by Life Writing Class alumni, including national and regional award winners. Genres include novels, short story collections, essay collections and autobiographies.
Grace is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent who has written or co-written six nonfiction books and edited books for regional and national book publishers.
