BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The Wesleyan Summer Gifted Program, the only program of its kind in West Virginia, is open to gifted students in grades 5-12.
This STEM program provides gifted students with academic and social stimulation.
The program takes place on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon. Founded in 1983 by a college professor for his own two gifted sons and modeled after another Ivy League program for the gifted, the program offers advanced classes in physics, math, computer programming, environmental science and creative arts. These classes are taught by seasoned college professors.
Campers room in same-sex, same-age pairs in the dormitory, eat together and attend classes on campus, and are given the chance to participate in activities every day.
These students are supervised by college-age counselors who serve as guides and mentors.
Besides academics, the program offers the college’s facilities for the students to use — basketball and tennis courts, baseball and soccer fields, a walking trail, a full library, music practice rooms and outdoor rec equipment. Activities include movies, guest speakers, group activities, games, and a talent show on the last night. The first Friday they go downtown to experience Festival Fridays, and on Saturday they peruse the shops in town.
The program was developed with a grant from NASA, and is now directed by Tracey DeLaney, professor of physics at WVWC.
“This program is a boon to kids who never really felt like they fit in anywhere,” DeLaney said. “We are proud to be able to support these students academically and provide them with the opportunity to be around others with similar abilities.”
To be eligible for the program, students in rising grades 5-12 must be identified as gifted through testing. This summer’s program runs from June 19 to July 1 and is limited to about 40 students. The program will take enrollments through June 8.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.