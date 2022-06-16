IRONTON — The city of Ironton continues to take advantage of its riverfront area along the Ohio River with a new event this Saturday, June 18. Called the Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival, this new, multi-faceted outdoor party will feature a wide array of activities, live music and fun.
Created by the arts-based nonprofit Third and Center, with the help of the Ohio Arts Council, Elevate Insurance Company and the city of Ironton, the goal is to create a free event that will get folks to come to downtown Ironton to not only experience the local arts community, but also to be a part of it and help it grow.
Live music will also be a big part of the day’s festivities, as will an open-to-the-public talent show, food trucks and vendors of all kinds.
Amanda Cleary is a member of the Third and Center organization dedicated to increasing and expanding the quality of life in the Tri-State.
“Our mission as an arts-based nonprofit is to build a collaborative community,” Cleary said. “We are currently connected to Ironton, but we are interested in expanding our reach to other areas. When we opened the venue known as The Vault Market (a collaborative arts store that featured works from over 40 vendors before it shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic), we had a chance to receive some funding from the Ohio Arts Council, but we had to be a nonprofit organization to make that happen. So, we formed our own Third and Center nonprofit with the goal of being the place where someone with an arts-based project could facilitate their idea without having to create their own nonprofit.”
Since its creation, Third and Center has become a proactive force in the community, with this Saturday’s free Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival being a perfect example.
“We are all about community betterment,” Cleary said. “Since our inception, we have done various beautification projects in Ironton such as the bike racks and murals near the crosswalks downtown, helped with the ballfields, we’ve refaced one of the (famous) murals on the riverfront and more while helping young people to realize that they can flourish as artists. Ironton has always been known as a football and sports town, and we want to let young people know that they can explore the arts as well. Ultimately, our goal is to get everyone in the Tri-State Area working together so that we can become a River Cities-region destination instead of just Huntington, Ashland and Ironton doing their own separate things.”
The Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival begins at 10:30 a.m. with a free community yoga session with Viviane Khounlavong.
Then, the open-to-the-public talent show will take place featuring both a youth and an adult category with cash prizes for the winners.
“People can sign up for the talent show at our thirdandcenter.com website until Friday, June 17, by 7 p.m.,” said Cleary. “There is a $10 entry fee for the talent show. After the talent show, we will feature music by the Person2Person jazz ensemble who are from nearby Greenup, Kentucky. Then, Corduroy Brown band will take the stage after them, and then Charleston’s John Ingraham Band will close out the day. In addition to that, there will be a live mural installation on the riverfront with some new art being added to a section of the floodwall. A portion of that project will be interactive, meaning that the public can come by and leave their small mark on the mural from around 10:30 a.m. to about 4 p.m.”
The goal of this Saturday’s inaugural festivities is to make something good happen on the riverfront in the early summer.
“Our Ohio River Revival festival takes place in September, and that has been a big success, so we wanted to be the precursor for that event, just letting people know that our riverfront is here and we’re excited about more music and events coming here,” Cleary said. “We are fortunate enough to have some great people working for the Third and Center team. We’ve made all of the plans and have everything in place, so now we just have to execute the festival. But, we feel really good about what this day can bring and what it will mean for Ironton and the young people who will participate in the talent show and the arts, and everyone else who will come out and enjoy a beautiful day on the riverfront.”