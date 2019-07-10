The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - We're in the middle of summer, and whether your idea of a good time is some friendly competition or some quiet time in nature, Beech Fork has events for all.
Here's a look at the activities planned for this week as part of the Park's Nature and Recreation Program.
Wednesday, July 10
Volleyball and Bocce Ball
Join your fellow campers in a games of volleyball and bocce ball located at the boat dock. Bring your team and your best competitive attitude. Winners will have bragging rights and a free paddle boat rental at out camp boat dock. Games will begin every other hour starting at noon and ending at 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 11
Paddle Boat Races
Come down the boat dock area to take part in some fun races at 6 p.m. All completely FREE! The winners will receive a special prize, so bring your speed to the boat docks!
Friday, July 12
Critter Crawl
Do you like to play in the creek, and search for the critters that lay awake in the water? Join the naturalist at the head of Lost Trail at 4 p.m. to explore together.
Night Hike
Join the naturalist in an evening filled with adventure and mystery. Explore Beech Fork trails in darkness to learn the sounds of nature. Meet at the activity center at 7:30 p.m. Bring water and wear tennis shoes.
Saturday, July 13
Fishing Tournament
Come out to the boat dock to compete for the biggest fish! Winner will take home bragging rights and a certificate for biggest fish and a free ice cream. Second and third places will also receive certificates for their fish of the day. Meet at the boat dock at 4 p.m.
History Alive!
presents Mark Twain
Come to the activities room at 7 p.m. to meet a re-enactor portraying Mark Twain, celebrated as one of America's great authors and humorists. As the young country rapidly grew into an international power in the second half of the 19th century, Twain shared his observations through writing and speeches. His best-known novels are "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" and "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," but his work includes nonfiction, magazine articles, monographs, and commentaries that provide interesting insight into the American story. Mark Twain was the pen name of Samuel Clemens. Portrayed by Doug Riley.
Sunday, July 14
Nature Scavenger Hunt
Explore nature and all that has to offer in a hunt for the all the items on our list. Do you have what it takes to bring all the items back to your naturalist for a prize? Grab your list from the office at 11 a.m. and let the search begin.