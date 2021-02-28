INSTITUTE, W.Va. — This summer, West Virginia State University will host Yellow Jackets Unite, a four- to eight-week paid internship opportunity for West Virginia high school students interested in STEM careers. The first session will begin June 7.
Yellow Jackets Unite pairs rising ninth through 12th grade students with STEM faculty at WVSU. Students receive hands-on experience in a real research lab, learn more about the college application process and increase their awareness of STEM careers.
“Students taking part in this program will get a chance to work with faculty members who are excelling in their fields and see what life is like in the lab,” said Micheal Fultz, chair of the WVSU Departments of Chemistry and Physics and co-director of the Yellow Jackets Unite program. “These participants will get a chance to explore different STEM careers and gain practical experience about STEM and university life they can take back to their high schools.”
Students must have a minimum 2.5 GPA, an interest in studying STEM careers and be from groups historically underrepresented and underserved in STEM.
Applications are due Monday, March 15, and sessions will begin June 7 and July 5. The program is currently scheduled to take place in person but may move to a virtual format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Interested students can apply online at wvstateu.edu/CASTEM. Unite is a program of the Army Educational Outreach Program.