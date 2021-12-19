Meet 15-year-old Jonathon. He is a teen who enjoys sports and hanging out with his friends. You can often find him playing basketball, tossing a football, playing video games or just chilling, watching TV. He also enjoys being outside and exploring what the world has to offer. Jonathon wants people to know how big of a heart he has, and he can’t wait to share that with a potential family!
Jonathon is a laid-back and quiet person who takes a little bit of time to get to know. He will need a family that will slowly build trust and get to know him as an individual. Jonathon has a good sense of humor with quick wit. When you get him to smile, it makes the world seem like a better place. Jonathon is ready to see what the world has to offer and is waiting for new adventures.
Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 304-512-0555 or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.