Jacob

 Courtesy of Mission WV

This 15-year-old ambitious young man is Jacob. He is a good student, enjoys playing video games and being outdoors. He is athletic and a great team player. He has played basketball, baseball and is interested in playing for his school’s football team. Jacob’s favorite color is red and favorite animal is a dog.

Jacob has experienced significant loss in his life. He is working hard to find appropriate ways to express himself. Jacob needs a forever family who will be supportive, nurturing, stable, loving and provide him with positive guidance.

Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 304-512-0555 or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org.

