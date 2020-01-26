Dominick is a 13-year-old young man who is very loving and has bounds of energy. He loves the outdoors and would prefer to be outside playing or taking a walk. He has a wonderful imagination and enjoys doing arts and crafts. Dominick likes to play video games and play with Legos. He loves cats and would like a family that has cats or is open to allowing him to have a cat.
Dominick has faced a lot in his young life, overcome many challenges along the way. He attends therapy to help him cope and move on to a bright new future. He needs a family with a lot of patience and love. He needs parents who will stick by him in times of trouble and not give up on him. Dominick’s worker feels he will be most successful in a two parent home with no more than a few teenagers in it. He bonds well with older people and would thrive in a large extended family with grandparents and lots of aunts and uncles.
Dominick has a biological sister that means the world to him. His forever family will need to commit to continued contact with his sister. Dominick has faith that his forever family is out there. He looks forward to being part of a forever family.
Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 866-CALL-MWV (866-225-5698) or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org.