Damen is a loving 17-year-old boy who wants to learn as much as he can about topics that interest him. Damen is a high school senior and will be graduating this school year! He enjoys being around animals and growing vegetable gardens. Damen is very in tune with his feelings and of those around him. He will pick a flower bouquet or give multiple hugs to ensure that you are feeling better. Damen enjoys building with LEGO blocks and playing with magnetic connect beads.
Damen needs a forever family that will never give up on him and be a consistent place where he can feel wanted. He is incredibly smart in subjects that interest him but needs some patience and understanding with topics that don’t make sense to him.
Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 304-512-0555 or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org.