todd3.jpg

Courtesy of Mission WV Todd is an 11-year-old looking to join a permanent and loving family.

 Courtesy of Mission WV

Todd is a loving and kind-hearted 11-year-old who loves to be outdoors riding his bike, shooting basketball or playing with animals. He also enjoys playing video games, cards or watching television. Todd has experienced a large amount of trauma in his life. Special attention to his behavior through therapy, support and stability in the home will be a great benefit to him.

Although they are separated, Todd continues to maintain a loving relationship with his grandparents and his brothers. These relationships will continue as long as Todd would like moving forward.

Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 866-CALL-MWV (866-225-5698) or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org

— The Herald-Dispatch

