Todd is a loving and kind-hearted 11-year-old who loves to be outdoors riding his bike, shooting basketball or playing with animals. He also enjoys playing video games, cards or watching television. Todd has experienced a large amount of trauma in his life. Special attention to his behavior through therapy, support and stability in the home will be a great benefit to him.
Although they are separated, Todd continues to maintain a loving relationship with his grandparents and his brothers. These relationships will continue as long as Todd would like moving forward.
