Meet Deanna. She is 15 years old and in ninth grade this year. She is artistic and likes to sing. She is interested in being in the school band. Deanna likes Japanese anime and likes to draw the characters. She also likes to write songs and poetry. She is kindhearted and spontaneous and has a great imagination.
Deanna is looking for a mom and a dad but is also open to a female same-sex couple to be her forever home. She will need to have a gradual transition period to move into her new home. She needs parents who are patient, loving, understanding and supportive.
Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 866-CALL-MWV (866-225-5698) or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org.