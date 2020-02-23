Shannon is a 17-year-old girl who recently finished high school and has already enrolled and started taking classes at her local community college. Shannon enjoys getting her hair done, having fun with makeup, and getting her nails done as well. She is outgoing and bubbly even though at times she can be a bit reserved when just meeting someone new. She is caring, kind and helpful to those her age in her program and always wants to learn and do her best!
Shannon has been through many changes in her short life but has been resilient and motivated to have success — most recently with graduating and starting college classes. We believe that family connections are always needed, even when entering college. Shannon needs a family that would be willing to be there for her in her new endeavors in this chapter of her life.
