This 14-year-old ambitious young man is Jacob. He is a good student, enjoys playing video games and being outdoors. He is athletic and a good team player. He has played basketball, baseball and is interested in playing for his school’s football team. Jacob’s favorite color is red and favorite animal is a dog.
Jacob is looking for a family that he can play board games with and take him to get wings. He would also like to be able to go swimming and go sled riding with a family. His Wendy’s Wonderful Kids recruiter, Carol Phipps, enjoys taking Jacob out for treats, but would love to see Jacob have a family that can provide him the love and nurturing that each child deserves.
Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at (866) CALL-MWV (866-225-5698) or e-mail fosteradopt@missionwv.org