Meet Christina! She is 14 years old and is looking for her forever family. Christina can be described as intelligent, witty with a wonderful sense of humor, and a social butterfly. Christina likes to read, do arts and crafts, participate in outside activities and generally likes staying busy. She enjoys cheerleading, getting her hair and nails done and is a fashionista always keeping up with the latest trends.
Christina would like to be part of a two-parent household, preferably with other children who are around her age so she can bond with them. She likes being around animals and would enjoy a household pet or animals on the property.
Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about foster care or adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 304-512-0555 or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org