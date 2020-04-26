Joseph, 14, is full of energy, so get out your running shoes and join in on the fun! He is full of conversation, he will tell you what he wants in a family, out of life, or what he wants for dinner, just ask him. He would like a family that would like to travel and goes out for adventures.
He would enjoy having a pet, being part of a religious family, and participating in sports at school. Being part of an active family is something that is very important to Joseph.
Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 866-CALL-MWV (866-225-5698) or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org.