Meet this cool young man named Gary! He is 14 years old, and he loves Pokemon cards, video games, toys and sports, especially the Steelers. Gary is very loving and talkative. He loves to tell stories and ask questions.
Gary would do well in a loving home that enjoys sports and being active. He needs parents who will help him with his homework. His caseworker feels he should be the youngest or only child in the home.
Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about foster care or adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 304-512-0555 or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org