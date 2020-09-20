Dominick is a 14-year-old young man who is very loving and has bounds of energy. He loves the outdoors and would prefer to be outside playing or taking a walk. He has a wonderful imagination and enjoys doing arts and crafts. Dominick enjoys video games and playing with LEGOs. He loves cats and would like a family that has cats or is open to allowing him to have a pet.
Dominick has faced a lot in his young life and overcome many challenges along the way. He attends therapy to help him cope and to move on to a bright new future. He needs a family with a lot of patience and love, and parents who will stick by him in times of trouble without giving up on him. Dominick’s case worker feels he will be most successful in a two-parent home with no more than a few teenagers in it. He bonds well with older people and would thrive in a large extended family with grandparents and lots of aunts and uncles.
Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 866-CALL-MWV (866-225-5698) or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org