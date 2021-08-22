Meet Dominick. This guy turns 15 in August so join us in wishing him a Happy Birthday! Dominick is very loving and has boundless energy. He loves the outdoors and would prefer to be outside playing or taking a walk. He has a wonderful imagination and enjoys doing arts and crafts. Dominick enjoys video games and playing with LEGOs. He loves cats and would like a family that has cats or is open to allowing him to have a pet.
Dominick has faced a lot in his young life and overcome many challenges along the way. He attends therapy to help him cope and to move on to a bright new future. He needs a family with a lot of patience and love, and parents who will stick by him in times of trouble without giving up on him. Dominick’s case worker feels he will be most successful in a two-parent home with no more than a few teenagers in it. He bonds well with older people and would thrive in a large extended family with grandparents and lots of aunts and uncles.
Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 304-512-0555 or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.