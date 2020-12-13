Essential reporting in volatile times.

Deanna is a fun and active 17-year-old. She enjoys reading and drawing anime and many other comic characters. She also likes to write songs and poetry. She is kind-hearted, spontaneous and has a great imagination.

Deanna is looking for a mom and dad but is also open to a female same-sex couple to be her forever family. She will need to have a gradual transition period to move into her new home. She needs parents who are very patient, loving, understanding and supportive.

Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 304-512-0555 or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org.

