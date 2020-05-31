Shelby is a spunky, full of energy, friendly, helpful and nurturing 16-year-old young lady. She enjoys shopping, listening to different types of music and loves to eat at Chinese restaurants.
Shelby is looking for a forever home that consists of parents who will commit to her. Shelby would be best placed in a home with two mothers. Her new parents will need to be committed to continuing her therapy, providing her with structure, consistency and an abundance of love, patience and understanding.
Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 866-CALL-MWV (866-225-5698) or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org.