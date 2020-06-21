Damen is a loving 16-year-old boy who wants to learn as much as he can about topics that interest him. He enjoys being around animals and growing vegetable gardens. Damen is very in tune with his feelings and of those around him. He will pick a flower bouquet or give multiple hugs to ensure that you are feeling better. Damen enjoys building with LEGO blocks and playing with his Nintendo DS.
Damen needs a forever family that will never give up on him and be a consistent place where he can feel wanted. He is incredibly smart in subjects that interest him but needs some patience and understanding with topics that don’t make sense to him. Damen needs forever parents who will advocate for his educational needs to make sure they are being met.
