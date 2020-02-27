HURRICANE, W.Va. — The Parkinson’s and MS Support Group will meet on the first Monday of each month (March 2) at the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Hurricane, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Anyone is welcome to attend.

