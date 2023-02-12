The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center is a magical place and has always been an important part of Huntington’s cultural and architectural history. But beyond its stage, where many famous entertainers have performed over nearly 95 years, stories of love and romance have taken place within its walls.

A first date at the Keith-Albee brought lovebirds Jerry and Lenora Sutphin together.

