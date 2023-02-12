HUNTINGTON — The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center is a magical place and has always been an important part of Huntington’s cultural and architectural history. But beyond its stage, where many famous entertainers have performed over nearly 95 years, stories of love and romance have taken place within its walls.
A first date at the Keith-Albee brought lovebirds Jerry and Lenora Sutphin together.
The Sutphins have enjoyed more than 62 years together, held Marshall Artists Series season tickets for many of them, and it all started at the Keith-Albee in February 1959.
Lenora, 82, grew up in Ripley, West Virginia. Jerry, now 84, grew up in Mullens, West Virginia.
The two met at college in Huntington at the Marshall cafeteria. Lenora thought that Jerry was interested in her girlfriend, but Jerry had eyes only for the pretty, blue-eyed co-ed.
Jerry asked Lenora to see the musical comedy “Lil’ Abner,” a Marshall Artists Series event, in early 1959 after hearing about it on Marshall University’s campus.
“They took the comic strip and created a Broadway show, and I wanted to see it myself when I had the chance. I’ve always been invested in the arts, and I’ve always loved music. So, of course, our first date was at the Keith-Albee.”
Lenora said, “Everyone who went to the theater at that time came dressed to kill. I remember so clearly what I wore. I had on this beautiful, blue, wool dress, high-heel shoes, and a mutton jacket. They were so popular then.”
“All the men at that time wore sports coats, ties, and overcoats, and caps as well.” Jerry joked, “I had enough hair to show off then.”
The first date was highly successful. The couple, smitten with each other, never looked back, and were married on Nov. 11, 1960.
Lenora is a retired contract officer from the Corps of Engineers. She is a lover of music as well, and is currently the president of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra Board of Trustees after having served as both secretary and vice-president. She is a lifelong member of the Huntington Woman’s Club, served 30 years plus on the Salvation Army Board, and volunteered for the Tri Sigma Sorority for the past 60 years.
Jerry is a man of many interests. He is probably best known as a nationally recognized river historian, having given talks on riverboats such as the American Queen, the Delta Queen, and the Mississippi Queen for decades.
He has also narrated or written scripts for river documentaries in addition to an exhibit in The Smithsonian. He spent some years in the U.S. Army in the 1960s and got a job as a cartographer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but by then, he had already been bitten by the river bug. Jerry left the Corps of Engineers and started his own high-tech drawings business, Visual Information Ltd., from which he retired in 2002, and has maintained a side business to this day of giving historical presentations on riverboats.
The Sutphins have seen a lot of America from the deck of a steamboat. Their combined love of history has provided them a lifetime of adventure and learning. They are also a Renaissance couple who love the arts and history. They both stated that “We bring everybody who visits us here in Huntington to the Keith-Albee; and once they see it, they love it!”
As designed by Scottish-born American architect Thomas Lamb, the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center is the only full intact atmospheric theater remaining in the world. Its auditorium creates the illusion of being entertained outdoors in a magnificent courtyard. The overhead domed ceiling simulates an expansive blue night sky holding twinkling stars that are crossed by lazily drifting clouds. It served as a perfect venue for a first date for two people obviously very much in love to this date.
When asked if they had advice for couples for Valentine’s Day, Lenora smiled and immediately answered, “Do something nice for them every day.”
Jerry’s response pondered on the big picture. “If you decide to get married, you take on the realization that marriage is what marriage is. It’s not a fairy story, it’s not a movie. It’s you. It’s everyday life, and you have to bend and sway and do a different dance a time or two. But you realize that’s what it is, and you have to make it important to your life.”
During the interview, the couple laughed and held hands, each recounting different times and experiences.
Lenora beamed proudly, “I got it right the first time. Every time we’re home, by 9 o’clock p.m. we’re on the couch holding hands, and that’s love.”
If you have a special love story or a favorite memory shared at the Keith-Albee, contact Director of Development Terry Deppner Hardin at terrydeppner@gmail.com.