Guest judges John Bowen & Cecillia Bowen of Kindred Communications and Kenova Mayor Tim Bias sample desserts during the judging portion of the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind's Sweets for Sight fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Huntington.
Susan Nicholas of WSAZ introduces guest judges John Bowen & Cecillia Bowen of Kindred Communications and Kenova Mayor Tim Bias for the dessert judging portion of the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind's Sweets for Sight fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Huntington.
Zach Davis and Danielle HIgh prepare desserts as guest judges sample desserts for the judging portion of the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind's Sweets for Sight fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Something sweet has come to Facebook again as the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind Services Division hosts its annual Sweets for Sight online auction.
Sweets for Sight is an annual fundraiser that gives people the opportunity to bid on desserts from local vendors and other prizes such as Tim McGraw tickets and overnight stays at hotels. The fundraiser has been going on for five years and has been a virtual event since COVID-19.
"The first year, we were able to do it in person. Unfortunately, since COVID-19, we had to move it to virtual, but it's one of those unfortunate fortunate things because we found out that we can do the auction part of this fundraiser online on Facebook. That means we get to get the word out to more people. So because of that, it's a successful fundraiser for us," said Toni Walls, Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind Services Division executive director.
Bidding started on Monday morning and ends at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. People interested in placing bids on a dessert or other prizes can go to the 2023 Virtual Sweets for Sight CWAB Facebook page online and join the group.
The highest bidder on each dessert will win a certificate to claim their recreated dessert from the vendor. Each item will have a starting bid amount, and each bid must be done in at least $1 increments.
There are 34 desserts and 19 other prizes. The auction items range from dessert trays with chocolate-covered desserts, cake, cookie trays, chainsaw-carved statues of who the workers call Sasquatch, Starbucks packages, and Tim McGraw tickets. The auction proceeds will help the consumers in the association.
The Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind Services Division provides services from transportation to aides and devices that assist people with limited vision to work more confidently and efficiently in their home and lives, Walls said. The association provides training on using those devices and provides people with limited vision with rides to the grocery store, doctor appointments, and help with paperwork at doctor appointments. Walls says all the funds from the auction will help keep all the services they provide going for local residents with limited vision.
The association had a blind taste test Thursday with three judges as they tried cheesecakes, chocolate cakes, cinnamon rolls with peaches, and freeze-dried candy. The judges were unaware of who the vendors were for each dessert and judged based on taste, originality and appearance.
"We are getting more and more people that are working out of their home, and they don't have a bunch of money to spend on advertising, so they get free advertising from us by providing us with an auction item or with a dessert entry for the contest," Walls said. "So I love the mutual give and take we have set up with the community, not just our dessert vendors. Still, even the donors that have given us things, and that community is extending into Ashland and Ohio, you know, we've got people that are donating stuff for us to us. And we've got dessert vendors in Boyd County, Kentucky, so that is a win-win."
On Thursday, judges awarded Best Taste to Double Drizzle for its peanut butter brownie bottom cheesecake and Most Original to Peach Cobbler Factory for its cinnamon peach praline stuffed cinnamon rolls.
Next year, Walls says they hope to add to the auction events by bringing consumers in throughout the weekend to do a dessert class where they teach people how to decorate a cupcake, decorate a cookie, or how to chocolate dip fruit and possibly show people how to make jelly.
"My favorite part of this is the funds we raise. My second favorite part of this is the community involvement. While we're bringing stuff in for us, we're also giving back because we're giving these desert vendors a voice in the community that they might not get any other way," Walls said.
For more information or questions on the auction, contact the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind Services Division at 304-522-6991.
