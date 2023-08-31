The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Something sweet has come to Facebook again as the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind Services Division hosts its annual Sweets for Sight online auction.

Sweets for Sight is an annual fundraiser that gives people the opportunity to bid on desserts from local vendors and other prizes such as Tim McGraw tickets and overnight stays at hotels. The fundraiser has been going on for five years and has been a virtual event since COVID-19.

