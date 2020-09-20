HUNTINGTON — The second Sweets for Sight fundraiser has moved to an all-virtual format for this year due to health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus, organizers said.
Beginning Monday morning, Sept. 21, pictures of different desserts from local vendors will be posted online through the Sweets for Sight Facebook event page and also on the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind (CWAB) website. The event runs through next Friday.
The fundraiser is for the CWAB Services division, which serves more than 500 blind or visually impaired people in the region, free of charge. The nonprofit has had some fundraising events canceled since the pandemic began, but Zach Davis, vision rehabilitation therapist assistant, said they couldn’t pass on this one.
Bidders can place bids through Facebook for the dessert they want to have recreated. The highest bidder on each dessert will be provided a certificate to place an order through the vendor at their convenience for the dessert they won.
Bidding is open to everyone. Those wanting to place a bid may do so in a minimum of $1 increments. Those bidding will do so in the comments on Facebook under the picture of the item they desire. If unable to access through Facebook, bidders may also call Davis or Pam Cabell at 304-522-6991 to submit bids.
“Our agency had several fundraisers we had to cancel, and we took a blow when we did that. I know we aren’t the only ones hurting — this has hit everyone, but we couldn’t let this one past us,” Davis said.
All money raised will go toward serving the approximately 500 individuals who are blind or visually impaired that CWAB serves.
“Our services to them are free. We do transportation, large-print items and computer classes,” Davis explained.
Ten dessert shops from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are slated to participate in the event. Bidding opens at 8 a.m. Monday and closes at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.