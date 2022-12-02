ASHLAND — A week before Halloween, drummer Chad Butler and the rest of the band Switchfoot was out surfing.
Speaking over the phone from somewhere along the coast of California, Butler said, “We just got out of the ocean. The waves are pretty good right now.”
Standing next to a surfboard a week before Halloween seemed like an odd place to begin a conversation about Christmas, even if the band had a new Christmas record and a holiday tour coming up.
The show comes to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on Saturday, Dec. 3. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at www.paramountartscenter.com/.
But Switchfoot hasn’t been an easy band to categorize.
The group has long been associated with contemporary Christian music. In 2011, they won a Grammy for Best Rock or Rap Gospel album for “Hello Hurricane” and have racked up over a dozen Gospel Music Association Dove Awards over their career, but they’ve also been associated with mainstream pop and rock music, landing hits on the pop charts.
Switchfoot has managed to find fans among the faithful and the mostly unaffiliated. Their Christian beliefs are a large part of what the band is about, but not entirely who they are.
The band’s new Christmas record, titled “This Is Our Christmas Album,” is a good representation.
The album has a few songs that might get sung at a church Christmas program, like “Silent Night” or “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” but there are several more secular tunes including Mel Torme’s “The Christmas Song” and Vince Guaraldi’s “Christmas Time Is Here” (the song from “A Charlie Brown Christmas”).
Along with a half dozen covers, “This Is Our Christmas Album” has five original songs, which have a West Coast feel. Some of the music is reminiscent of the Beach Boys and their 1964 Christmas record.
Butler said the Christmas record was something the band had talked about doing for a long time.
“The holidays are our favorite time of the year,” he said. “Christmas music is something really nostalgic. We all enjoy singing with our families around the Christmas tree.”
The drummer said when he looked back at his favorite holiday records, he looked at the music that came out in the 1960s — like the Beach Boys’ Christmas record and the Vince Guaraldi Trio.
“It brings me back to being a kid at my grandparents’ house, sharing a meal and exchanging gifts and all of that,” he said.
“This Is Our Christmas Album” is very much a Switchfoot record, he said, but it’s a different kind of Switchfoot record.
“It’s definitely got more space and, I think, more emotions,” Butler said. “But it’s been really fun.”
Aside from a love of the material, Christmas records can be commercial engines for some Christian music artists. Some of them make short holiday tours part of their annual or semiannual schedule.
Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant, who played Charleston last December, have been doing regular Christmas tours for years.
The downside of having a regular Christmas season tour is artists give up part of the time usually spent with family, living out of a bus and driving from show to show. Sometimes artists will try to find middle ground and will bring along their families.
Butler said Switchfoot was going out without the wives and children this time but would be home in time for Christmas.
He was looking forward to it.
Christmas in San Diego can be magical, the drummer said. Though he added that Christmas by the sea is different from what the rest of the country sees.
“We live near the beach. One of our family traditions is to go down to the water and there’s always a Christmas tree there,” Butler said. “It’s sort of the community Christmas tree, a landmark in the community.”
Everyone adds ornaments to the tree. Families take pictures together in front of the tree. There’s a lot of togetherness.
“And then we watch the sun set or go get some good Mexican food,” he said and laughed.
Switchfoot, Butler said, hoped to share a little of that West Coast Christmas with the rest of the world.
The holiday shows wouldn’t strictly be holiday music. Butler promised a theatrical kind of show that veered from big and loud to soft and intimate. It would be a mix of the holiday tunes and the band’s old chestnuts.
Switchfoot never gets too far away from the hits, and they’re hopeful about making some new ones. Butler said the band planned to have new material out maybe in the next year and would definitely be back on the road touring at some point. They might even go overseas again.
There were places they hadn’t been in a while and Butler said they thought it might be time to go back. Anyway, the year ahead seemed full of possibility. He was looking forward to it all, but also looking forward to getting home.
“All I want for Christmas is time,” he said. “Gosh, just time together with my family. That’s the best.”