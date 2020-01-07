CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Symphony Chorus will begin rehearsals for its performance with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston.
The chorus will appear with the orchestra Saturday, April 18, as part of the regular subscription concert, performing Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana. The work will be conducted by Lawrence Loh, the symphony’s music director.
Singers, particularly tenors and basses, are encouraged to join the chorus by coming the first rehearsal Jan. 13. Further information is available by contacting Chorus Director David Castleberry at castlebe@marshall.edu.