CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Symphony Chorus will begin rehearsals for its performance with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston.

The chorus will appear with the orchestra Saturday, April 18, as part of the regular subscription concert, performing Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana. The work will be conducted by Lawrence Loh, the symphony’s music director.

Singers, particularly tenors and basses, are encouraged to join the chorus by coming the first rehearsal Jan. 13. Further information is available by contacting Chorus Director David Castleberry at castlebe@marshall.edu.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.