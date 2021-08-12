HUNTINGTON — This Saturday, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra will present its second Picnic with the Pops concert of the summer in Barboursville City Park. The show will include special guest Melissa Manchester, who will forever be remembered for her chart-topping hit song “Midnight Blue.”
Manchester began her career as a backup singer for the great Bette Midler as a teenager and would go on to record over 20 albums of her own. Manchester also co-wrote the song “Whenever I Call You Friend,” which was a hit duet for Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks. As her career progressed, she won a Grammy Award for “You Should Hear How She Talks About You,” and was nominated for two Academy Awards in the same year for two songs found in the movies Ice Castles and The Promise.
As for “Midnight Blue,” Manchester’s signature hit song stayed high on the music charts for an amazing 17 weeks, a rarity in this day and age.
On the symphony side of this collaboration that will happen on Saturday, Conductor Maestro Kimo Furumoto will have the orchestra rehearsed and ready for outdoor enjoyment. That is why the Picnic with the Pops concerts have become one of the top entertainment events in Huntington during the summer months.
The gates of Barboursville City Park will open at 5 p.m. on Saturday and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $20 for general admission to $45 for reserved seating and VIP rates are also available for groups and tables. More information can be found at huntingtonsymphony.org.
This weekend’s unique performance will also mark the second big event for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s new Executive Director Ian Jessee.
A native of Mansfield, Ohio, Jessee pursued the violin at an early age. Over the years, with the help of important mentors, Jessee sought to perfect his craft while a student in the music department at Ohio State University. After college, Jessee played with multiple orchestras in the region while also teaching music along the way.
He has worked with the West Virginia Youth Symphony, the River Cities Symphony Orchestra, the Allianz Music Ensembles, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and the Huntington Symphony Orchestra.
“I come from a small community that is very much like Huntington as Mansfield has about 50,000 people living in the city and it has a little orchestra as well,” said Jessee. “Mansfield also has the Ohio State Reformatory prison where the movie ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ was filmed. In fact, you can actually see my childhood home in the scene in the movie where they are about to throw him off the roof in the beginning. If you look closely, you can see a little white house in the corner and that is Olivesburg Road. So, I grew up across from that beautiful structure.”
As Jessee began to learn how to play the violin at an early age, he grew to love the instrument and the classical music he played with it. But, it was in his teenage years when he experienced the magic of being a part of an orchestra that was working together as a team to create beautiful sounds, which sent his musical trajectory to a new level.
“I understood all of that in high school during an orchestra concert,” Jessee said. “I was sitting in the back of the second violin section in an all-state orchestra and it was a miraculous experience that was the result of everybody making their contribution in service to the music. To say it lifted me up is an understatement. It was about vibrations and feeling the music and my heart rate rising and feeling my arm and the intensity of the weight of the bow hair on the string. It was pretty intense.”
As Jessee’s career progressed, he never forgot the encouragement given to him by a musical mentor in his youth whose words stayed with him all of these years later.
“My first teacher is a hero to me, thinking about all of the stuff she put up with, with me coming in and her patience and the love that she instilled in me,” Jessee said. “I’m getting a little emotional as I say that to you because she gave me something that transcends everything else. Elva Newdome is her name and she is 93 and still living in Ohio. She passed me onto to a teacher down in Columbus who I studied with at Ohio State. I studied with teacher Michael Davis, a former child prodigy who came over the U.S. before World War II who became the concert master for the Scottish National Symphony and the Columbus Symphony. I also worked with Charlie Castleman, who was a part of the faculty at the Eastman School of Music.”
This Saturday’s performance will be dedicated to a special longtime member of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra who has retired from the company after many years of service.
“Patricia Green was one of the founding members of our orchestra many moons ago and she recently resigned from our company,” Jessee said. “She lives up in (The) Woodlands. Before, I was mentioning my teacher Elva Newdome and how she had a large impact on my life. In the same way, when Marshall University was a teaching lab, Patricia was a professor of violin there and she impacted thousands of lives as well.
“So, we are going to dedicate this concert to Patricia,” he continued. “I have had the pleasure to meet with her and work with her several times over the years with the orchestra and she always made time to sit there and talk with me and share some little tidbit of knowledge or wisdom with me, and I fell in love with her. She always made time for things like that. She played the violin and was concert master for the Huntington Symphony for years. She cannot make the concert but our Maestro Kimo, our current concert master and our principal second violinist will go over and visit with her and give her a recording of the concert. Patricia was such a positive force for bringing orchestral music and music education to the forefront here in the Tri-State area.”
As for Jessee’s new position as executive director, he sees the sky as the limit for our hometown symphony.
“Every single one of us in this orchestra has the chance right now to bring our engaged, focused creativity to our roles to help push the orchestra forward,” said Jessee. “I am excited by what is possible. I’m wanting to build a team. I’m here to serve. After I got the job of executive director, and I know everybody that is on that stage because I was a performer with them, I was really honored and really humbled when standing in front of them in that particular moment so that we could all come together and move this organization forward.”