Location is everything — and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will be taking full advantage of this year’s Symphony Sunday at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston this weekend.
Symphony conductor and music director Lawrence Loh said, “I had this idea of focusing a little bit on sports and sports-themed music or films about sports and mixing that with patriotic music. I thought it was great to take that sports connection and then branch out a little further.”
To be sure, the music director probably could have gone through last year’s notes and all the music he programmed for the symphony’s lost season. Between all the shows that didn’t happen, including last year’s Symphony Sunday, there were plenty of scores to choose from, but Loh said everything has changed.
Along with helping to usher in the summer season, Loh said this year’s Symphony Sunday would partly preview the symphony season to come.
“We want to make a season that’s inspiring and harmonious after a year and a half of darkness,” he said.
Along with John Phillip Sousa marches and themes from an Olympics or two, the June 6 show at Power Park will include some music from the “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” films, a nod to the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Pops concert in March.
The 2021-2022 season will feature classical audience favorites, as well as music meant for a broader audience for a welcome back to live performance series.
Last year was a tough year for everyone, but particularly hard for musicians and organizations like the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Loh said. They lost a lot of shows, but he said they tried their best to keep making music. He was proud of the symphony’s virtual shows, which were streamed and then broadcast on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
“They were very limited sort of shows, but I think we did a good job with them,” he said. “But we’re definitely glad to be performing again in front of a live audience.”
After over a year of being cautious, Loh said he’d only recently gone back to attending performances in person. The show he attended had been mask optional and everyone was supposed to have been vaccinated.
“It felt amazing,” he said.
Loh thought the show at Appalachian Power Park was a good show for people to return to. The performance is outdoors.
“The sun will be out, and we’ll be on the field, just like ballplayers,” he said. “We won’t be under any kind of shelter.”
He added, “But no one will have a bad seat in the audience. Everyone will be able to see us.”
The conductor wasn’t sure about the symphony’s history, but this was his first concert at a ballpark. Conducting other orchestras in other cities, he said he’d performed on football fields and inside of stadiums that doubled as ice arenas.
“There was no ice when we got there,” Loh said.
This year’s Symphony Sunday will be bittersweet. While the concert returns the symphony to performances in front of a live audience, it also begins the clock on Loh’s final season with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
At the end of the 2021-2022 season, Loh will step down and the symphony will begin looking for a new music director. Loh, meanwhile, will continue his role at Symphoria, the professional orchestra for Central New York, said he’d stay busy as a guest conductor and didn’t rule out occasionally returning to West Virginia as a guest conductor.
“I’d be happy to do that,” he said.
Regardless, Loh’s final show with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is a long way off and right now he said he is focusing not on an ending, but on beginnings. He also said the symphony wanted to come back ready to flex its muscles.
“We’re playing ‘Scheherazade’ in our first concert,” he said. “That’s one of the classic orchestra warhorses. It really shows off the whole orchestra.”
The symphony would also be showcasing new music by local composer Matt Jackfert called “Social Dissonance,” a work that was commissioned and written during the pandemic.
“It’s just a very relevant piece,” Loh said.
Loh said people would never forget this last year and a half. Few people could, but he felt now is the time to look beyond the light at the end of the tunnel.
“It’s not a return to normal, but a return to looking to the future,” he said.