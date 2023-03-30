HUNTINGTON — Much of the history of Huntington is centered around the Ohio River. From the time when American Indians first used the large tributary as a means of transportation and sustenance — with its name “Ohio” being the Iroquois word for “beautiful river” — to the period when settlers arrived on flatboats made out of wood that would be reused to build houses, the Ohio River has been at the heart of the history of the Tri-State region.
That legacy will be honored with music on Saturday evening when the Huntington Symphony Orchestra presents a concert called “A River Runs Through It.”
This presentation will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at the 800-seat Foundry Theater at 800 5th Ave. in downtown Huntington. Tickets range from $20 to $50, and Marshall students with an ID will only pay $10. Tickets are available today online at www.huntingtonsymphony.org or at the office. Tickets will also be available on the night of the show.
Huntington Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Ian Jessee and conductor Maestro Kimo Furumoto will lead this night of themed music including works by the classical music composers of 200 years ago, along with pieces by more modern composers and selections from the American songbook and Broadway. The American composers range from Jerome Kern, Aaron Copland and Ferde Grofe’ to the legacy composers from Europe including Handel, Strauss and Mussorgsky.
The symphony orchestra will also perform a contemporary composition by Scott Michal called the “Songs Of The River Suite.” Michal, based in Medina, Ohio, has written hundreds of stand-alone songs over the years as well as four full-length musicals, an opera, choral works, chamber music, and many other pieces created for a full orchestra that have been performed throughout the United States and Europe.
To help make this event musically complete, the HSO is bringing in guest vocalist Eric Brown, who is the assistant professor of Music and Voice at Morehead State University.
Not only will the Huntington Symphony Orchestra be bringing to life well-known musical pieces such as Copland’s “Old American Songs,” Grofe’s “Mississippi Suite” and Strauss’ “On The Beautiful Blue Danube opus 314” and more, they will also play the mesmerizing melodies found in Kern’s “Old Man River,” from the Broadway hit “Showboat,” and the sweeping and majestic “Shenandoah,” a song whose origins can be traced back to the early 1800s.
All of this will fill the concert hall as only live music played by a 50-person orchestra can do.
“We are incredibly happy with the sound in the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, which is now being wonderfully run by the Foundry Theater team,” said Jessee. “It is one of Huntington’s best-kept secrets. When you walk in there, at first you’re amazed at how long this place has been here, yet the sound from the stage in there makes it a great hall for our orchestra to perform in. When they renovated the hall many years ago, they fortunately added a special extension to the stage that fits on the front of it, which makes it a little bit bigger and perfect for our orchestra. We are so lucky to have this facility in Huntington.”
Amazingly, and to the credit of this musical troupe, this will be the 11th concert performed by the Huntington Symphony Orchestra during its 2022-2023 season. This has been due to the decision by Executive Director Jessee and Maestro Furumoto to make the orchestra more accessible to the Tri-State music-loving population, by reaching out to collaborate more with other local, creative entities, and by performing in diverse venues.
“We are just excited to be able to serve our community as a cultural ambassador for Huntington and the Tri-Atate Area,” said Jessee. “We as an orchestra love the chance to provide these classical music offerings as well as the ‘Pops’ shows and the chamber music programs. We are really trying to service all of our population with our concerts, which is why we are so excited to present the 11th event of our concert year on Saturday. It really shows the level of growth that we are experiencing and how much we want to work with and for the community. Producing 11 concerts is such an impressive accomplishment, and I want to thank the Board of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra and all of our musicians as well as our Musical Director Kimo Furumoto. This has been a great year for us, and we thank the community for that.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.