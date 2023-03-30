The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Eric Brown, assistant professor of Music and Voice at Morehead State University, will be the guest vocalist for Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s “A River Runs Through It” on Saturday, April 1.

HUNTINGTON — Much of the history of Huntington is centered around the Ohio River. From the time when American Indians first used the large tributary as a means of transportation and sustenance — with its name “Ohio” being the Iroquois word for “beautiful river” — to the period when settlers arrived on flatboats made out of wood that would be reused to build houses, the Ohio River has been at the heart of the history of the Tri-State region.

That legacy will be honored with music on Saturday evening when the Huntington Symphony Orchestra presents a concert called “A River Runs Through It.”

