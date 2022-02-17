ASHLAND — For the first time in a long time, Maestro Kimo Furumoto and the Huntington Symphony Orchestra will fill up the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland with music as the orchestra presents a night of “Cinematic Symphonies” on Friday.
As the performance unfolds, the well-known music that has helped to bring popular movies and TV shows to life over the years will be presented by a full orchestra, including soundtracks from hit films such as “Jurassic Park,” “Superman,” “Indiana Jones,” the “Harry Potter” films and even more modern fare with the sounds from “Game of Thrones.” Many of the musical themes found in the soundtracks were written by composer John Williams, while others come from the original classical music composers such as Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Beethoven and more.
The Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s “Cinematic Symphonies” show happens at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 at the Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. Tickets range from $19 to $49. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
Huntington Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Ian Jessee is excited to bring the movie and TV soundtracks to the big stage.
“This show is really about celebrating the orchestra, which can provide one of the key parts of a movie,” said Jessee. “Music can enhance particular scenes and can add drama to a moment or a character’s development. Everybody thinks of Superman when they hear his theme. To me, the orchestra as a whole is the greatest instrument of all and it can become an intricate part of these films and on television in that it helps to create dramatic impact.”
Over the last few decades, composer John Williams has written many award-winning soundtracks and achieved fame with his soundtrack for the first “Star Wars” movies in the 1970s and that led to his work found in the “Jurassic Park” films, the “Indiana Jones” movies, “Saving Private Ryan,” and more.
“As a musician myself, and all of my friends in the classical music business, we all very much enjoy the music of John Williams because it is challenging,” said Jessee. “His music is also very well crafted and beautifully written and it pays respects to the great classical music masters.
“Another portion of the program features a very famous Warner Brothers’ Bugs Bunny cartoon moment using music from one of the great composers. That kind of music is everywhere and we like to make it accessible to our audience. And, because there is a new ‘Jurassic Park’ movie coming out in a few months, we are ending the show with some music from that movie series.”
Jessee is not only the executive director of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra, working on its management, direction and goals, he is also a playing member of the orchestra, and he has a few favorite pieces picked out of this 14-song concert.
“There is a new piece that we will perform on Friday night that I have never played before,” said Jessee. “It is from an old movie that I did not know existed before now called ‘Silverado.’ It has a ‘go west, young man’ western storyline and it is a fun movie, which found out when I watched it yesterday morning for the first time.
“I love the way the music ties in with the story. There is an element of danger in that movie and the music, reflects that and that makes it fun for me. The music in Silverado was written by Bruce Broughton and his music is just as well-crafted as the music of John Williams.”
There will be a multimedia aspect to Friday’s concert as well.
“We will be recreating a scene from the movie ‘The King’s Speech’ where they used a Beethoven symphony as a backdrop when King George gave his most famous speech back in 1939 announcing the advent of World War II,” said Jessee. “What we are going to do is overlay footage of the real speech by the King as we play that part of Beethoven’s piece live. It is pretty cool. We will also perform pieces by Strauss and music from a Disney movie and from the famous 1968 film ‘2001: A Space Odyssey.’”
More information can be found at huntingtonsymphony.org.