HUNTINGTON — Lifting up and sustaining a small-town orchestra is not easy. Big city symphonies have bigger budgets and engage in high-profile concerts; however, smaller symphonies are essential to raising the cultural level of the areas where they exist, such as the Tri-State region.
Locally, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra and the Huntington Pops Orchestra have grown in popularity in recent years, and a big part of that phenomenon over the last decade-and-a-half has been the forward-thinking leadership of Executive Director T. Hogan Haas, who recently announced plans to retire and move to Florida.
When Haas joined the symphony, his area of expertise was not in music. Instead, his goal was to publicize the orchestra and make it grow — an approach that has proven to be very successful.
“When I first got here, we had small crowds, and Picnic with the Pops was not nearly as big as it is now, which has become one of the main events of the summer,” said Haas. “It has become the largest family-oriented event during the summer months in Huntington.”
Earlier in his career, Haas left Huntington to pursue the marketing profession in places such as New York City with banks and government organizations. He eventually came back to Huntington, where he worked for the civic center as the director of finance. When the position of executive director of the Huntington Symphony came up, he grabbed it and took the bull by the horns.
As a result, the symphony’s Picnic with the Pops live concert series has become a big success with impressive guest musicians visiting to perform with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra, including Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer Mary Wilson of The Supremes, Grammy Award-winning singing group All-4-One, country singer and ace slide guitarist Lee Roy Parnell, bluegrass veterans the McLain Family, soul legends The Fifth Dimension and award-winning contemporary Christian artist Michael W. Smith.
“Hogan has been with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra for a little over 13 years now and he has been extremely dependable and almost a one-person office, as we have very few regular employees,” said Larry Tweel, president of the Huntington Symphony. “The Huntington Symphony Pops concerts also prospered significantly during his time as executive director.”
Under Haas’ helm, the performer who drew the biggest crowd to a Picnic with the Pops concert was Elvis impersonator Dwight Icenhower, winner of five Elvis Impersonator championships. Based in Orlando, Florida, the added appeal is that Icenhower is from nearby Pomeroy, Ohio, so the show was a bit of a homecoming.
“That Elvis show was unbelievable,” Haas remembered. “The fans just kept coming out to the show, and Dwight was so easy to deal with and very polite. In fact, somebody stole his guitar that night and we had to go and look for it. We finally found it in a dumpster. All-4-One’s first show was rained out, but they came back and we had a good crowd for that one as well. Mary Wilson was also great. She just passed away recently.”
Haas has enjoyed his time of collaboration with the Huntington Symphony’s conductor, Maestro Kimo Furumoto.
“We have an excellent orchestra, especially for this area, and Maestro Kimo is unbelievable,” Haas said. “He is easy to deal with and will do anything to help. He rode into a show on a horse one time, he rode in on a motorcycle, and at the NASCAR concert he arrived in a race car. What other conductor would do that for you?”
Haas is in charge of booking the entertainment, making sure the stages are set up right and that everything goes off OK during concerts.
“He does do it with the help of other board members, but he was the main person responsible for how it all runs,” Tweel said.
Haas also established the Huntington Symphony office on 3rd Avenue during his tenure, opening it up and making sure it was presentable and maintained.
“Hogan has just been a very faithful and loyal employee for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra and the overall arts community,” Tweel said. Haas was named the recipient of The Herald-Dispatch Award for the Arts for 2018, as part of the newspaper’s Citizen Awards program.
Like so many other entities, last year’s COVID-19 pandemic was rough for the symphony, as the orchestra’s last show was during the Christmas season of 2019. But the organization has held together and the future looks bright. Guest country hit maker Billy Dean joins the Huntington Pops Orchestra on July 17 at Harris Riverfront Park, and pop music legend Melissa Manchester of “Midnight Blue” fame will also perform at the Picnic with the Pops show on Aug. 14 at Barboursville City Park.
“What I learned from my time here with the orchestra is that if you learn from the trends in the symphony world and stay current with everything, you can do anything,” Haas said. “We are a part of a chat line where we keep up with all of the other orchestras around the country. We use ideas that they have, and they use ideas that we have, and that is how we keep current. The San Francisco Orchestra has stayed friends with us as well as the Georgia Symphony in Atlanta.”
Haas said he feels good about his stewardship of the Huntington Symphony and proud that he was able to do this good work in his hometown of Huntington, where he will remain for a few more weeks to help with the transition to his replacement, Ian Jessee. His last event will be the summer’s first Huntington Pops concert on July 17.
“I hope that people think I did a good job while I was here,” Haas said. “I always wanted the spotlight to be on the orchestra and not on me. As long as the spotlight is on the orchestra, that is all it needs to keep going strong. If people think I did a good job while I was here, I’m happy. As for Ian Jessee, who is taking over, my advice is to listen to everything that everybody has to say and go with the flow if possible. Everybody is going to be telling you what you should do, but go with your gut because that will be the best way to go.”