Tamarack Foundation for the Arts is accepting online applications for its 2021 Emerging Artist Fellowship program through Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m.
Fellowships are open to West Virginia artists 18 years of age or older who have worked in their field of traditional and fine craft or visual arts for three years or less, are prepared to commit time to technical training and education, and are prepared to create and present artwork for an exhibition at a West Virginia-based art institution.
Fellowships provide professional development and growth opportunities, as well as a monetary award of $2,500 for supplies, space or other uses related to the development of work.
Applicants can be nominated by a professor, mentor, colleague or by themselves. They will be evaluated on the level of mastery achieved, as well as their aptitude for achieving professional success.
The Foundation defines an emerging artist as one who is professionally unrecognized but stylistically evolved, “who has mastered the basic techniques in their art form, and who is attempting to launch a professional career in the arts.” Preference is given to artists who have been out of school for at least one year. Individuals who are mid-career and have chosen to switch to an artistic pursuit in a professional capacity are eligible, as are artists who may have a “day job” at the time of application but can demonstrate that they are pursuing their art form as a full-time career.
Questions can be directed to dqueen@tamarackfoun dation.org. Applications are available online at dqueen@tamarackfoundation.org.