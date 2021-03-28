HUNTINGTON — After an extended hiatus, Cicada Books & Coffee’s Tasty Reads Book Club returns to Cicada Books & Coffee, 604 14th St. W. in Huntington, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 5.
This year’s theme will focus on travel and culture. The first book selection is Peter Mayle’s classic best-selling memoir, “A Year in Provence.” Individual small bites and complimentary coffee/water will be provided by Cicada Books staff.
“Over the last couple of years of the Tasty Reads Book Club we’ve been able to explore a number of genres with food as the main theme. We’ve met new readers and enjoyed our discussions. Though we’ve had to make some small changes and take breaks due to the pandemic, we look forward to continuing and growing Tasty Reads and invite anyone interested to join us,” said Dawn Hylbert, owner of Cicada Books & Coffee, in a news release. “We will continue to limit meeting times to around an hour, gather outside when possible, social distance and wear masks. We are still keeping everyone’s health a priority.”
New this year is a collaboration between Cicada Books & Coffee and The Wild Ramp in the form of monthly meals-to-go, created by The Wild Ramp’s Harvest Kitchen manager, Jedediah Thornburg, and inspired by the reading selections. Many of the ingredients for each dish will be sourced from The Wild Ramp farmers.
For April, a French-inspired meal-to-go consisting of coq au vin, peasant potatoes and lentil and kale salad is available for pre-order. The meals are $15 each and can be ordered with a credit card over the phone by calling The Wild Ramp at 304-523-7267. Limited quantities are available. Pick up will be available Friday, April 2, through Sunday, April 4. Additionally, each book club meeting attendee will receive recipe cards courtesy of The Wild Ramp. For more information, see “The Wild Ramp & Cicada Books Tasty Eats” event on The Wild Ramp’s Facebook page.
“I love getting lost in a good book or a good meal. Coordinating with the staff at Cicada to cross-promote the book club with themed meals from our kitchen just seemed like a perfect fit,” said Shelly Keeney, market manager for The Wild Ramp, in the release.
Tasty Reads Book Club meetings are typically held the first Monday of the month (except for September, when it is held the second Monday due to the Labor Day holiday) from January–November. The monthly selections are food-themed books of various genres, and meetings include small bites and complimentary coffee for attendees to enjoy. A limited number of books are available for purchase at Cicada Books & Coffee a few weeks prior to each meeting. Readers can also support Cicada Books & Coffee by ordering through bookshop.org.
Cicada Books & Coffee’s Tasty Reads Book Club was launched in 2019 by Cicada staff member and local food writer, Dawn Nolan, and owner Dawn Hylbert. Previous selections include Anthony Bourdain’s “Kitchen Confidential,” “My Life in France” by Julia Child, “Salt, Fat, Acid Heat” by Samin Nosrat and others.
Tasty Reads Book Club 2021 schedule is:
April 5: “A Year in Provence” by Peter Mayle
May 3: “Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting Pot Cuisine” by Edward Lee
June 7: “Blood, Bones & Butter: The Inadvertent Education of a Reluctant Chef” by Gabrielle Hamilton
July 5: “Quentins” by Maeve Binchy
Aug. 2: “Victuals: An Appalachian Journey with Recipes” by Ronni Lundy
Sept. 13: “With the Fire on High” by Elizabeth Acevedo
Oct. 4: “Under the Tuscan Sun” by Frances Mayes
Nov. 1: “Notes from a Young Black Chef: A Memoir” by Kwame Onwuachi
For more information, join the Facebook Group “Tasty Reads Book Club.”