The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

citizen1.jpg
Buy Now

Marilyn Murdock is pictured cuddling a baby as a volunteer with Cabell Huntington Hospital in the neonatal therapeutic unit.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — TEAM for West Virginia Children plans to present Marilyn Murdock with its annual Service to Children Award on May 18 at the Guyan Country Club in Huntington.

The celebration will feature a 1950s drive-in theme and include a variety of music, food and fun and will begin at 6 p.m.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you