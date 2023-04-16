HUNTINGTON — TEAM for West Virginia Children plans to present Marilyn Murdock with its annual Service to Children Award on May 18 at the Guyan Country Club in Huntington.
The celebration will feature a 1950s drive-in theme and include a variety of music, food and fun and will begin at 6 p.m.
“This year, TEAM is honoring Marilyn as she represents the finest of what our community and our state has to offer, a living example of serving children in various capacities — as a public school teacher and as a volunteer,” said Laurie McKeown, executive director of TEAM for West Virginia Children, in a news release.
Murdock’s history of giving back to her community is extensive, with a career that includes 22 years of teaching, over two decades volunteering at Cabell Huntington Hospital, and implementing the Brain Under Construction Zone at the Mother/Baby unit. She has been particularly focused on supporting and educating new parents on the importance of the first few years of a child’s life.
“As an educator, I had many students whose home life was less than perfect, and that showed up in their performance in the classroom. I knew that had they had a stronger start in life, things would have been different for them,” Murdock said in the release. “I just did what I thought needed to be done. I am very honored and humbled to be receiving this honor.”
TEAM for West Virginia Children is a statewide, private nonprofit organization based in Huntington. Since 1986, it has worked with communities and families to promote and advance the well-being of children, making their needs and healthy development a priority.
TEAM for West Virginia Children shares Murdock’s commitment to providing parents and communities with the tools needed to create safe, stable and nurturing environments for kids. Through its network of programs — including Healthy Families Mountain State, Western Regional CASA, Prevent Child Abuse West Virginia, Partners in Community Outreach, and the West Virginia Infant/Toddler Mental Health Association — TEAM is working to advocate for children, educate the public, and build family-friendly communities where all children can thrive.
If interested in becoming a sponsor or purchasing tickets for the Service to Children event, contact Laurie McKeown at team@teamwv.org.
