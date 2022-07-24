HUNTINGTON — Alchemy Theatre Troupe’s feature film “Hay Fever” premiered May 15 last year at a red-carpet event at Marquee Cinemas in Pullman Square in Huntington.
Since then, the film has received three international awards for independent film-making — the official selection award for the Druk International Film Festival and the World Film Carnival in Singapore and honorable mention at the Sea of Art Film Festival.
The film’s technical director, Stephen Vance, said “Hay Fever” started as a way to help his friends in the arts who were having a hard time at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when large gatherings for theater were not possible.
“I was watching my friends who were taking (the pandemic) really badly, because they were sitting around the house and weren’t doing well, and so I was like, ‘What can I do?’”
Vance has helped with local theater productions in Huntington, whether he is in the tech crew for a live show or the technical director for a film, since 2004. He joined Alchemy Theatre Troupe’s efforts officially in 2021, and this year, he is the technical director for their episodic show, “Equity,” and for many more live productions that have yet to take the stage.
Vance has a private career and does not work in the theater full time. He said his main motivator for staying in the arts is seeing his friends succeed.
“It’s the individual connections to people. It’s seeing somebody who hadn’t gotten to do theater in a year dressed up on a red carpet, enjoying getting their picture taken with their family, or it’s the guy who hadn’t been onstage in forever and their family drops in being super proud of them,” he said.
“One of my favorite things is sitting in the wings or sitting backstage and watching people that I’ve worked with get clapped for.”
Vance started working in local theater productions when his sister recommended that he try technical work for Huntington Outdoor Theatre with then-director Helen Freeman.
His first job at the theater was to sweep the backstage area. The following year, he returned for Freeman’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” and the real technical work began.
Vance said Freeman, who he said has connected most of the local theater community, introduced him to theater. Since Huntington Outdoor Theatre ended, he has helped with anything that Freeman has needed help with at Huntington High School, where she teaches, including coaching students in theater, speech and debate technique, judging local high school competitions, teaching at playwriting workshops and even doing technical work for some of her shows.
Vance also worked with Arts Resources for the Tri-State before joining Alchemy Theatre Troupe, and he helps with First Stage Theatre Company and is a published photographer. He said many of his theater skills are in stage-tech, but he used what he learned from recording his church’s live services as a kid to start filming for Alchemy.
Vance said he called many friends to make “Hay Fever” a locally sourced project, including some in recording industries who were shut down because of the pandemic, cinematographers, tech crew members and others.
Mentally, Vance was already mapping out the show. He said every time he takes on a new production, he is satisfied when something he saw in his head comes to life.
“I hope that because I’m committed is why I have a loyalty when I’m directing something,” he said. “People are like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be a part of that project’ or whatever it may be. I never felt like it was just me that pulled it off.”
Vance said “Hay Fever” was particularly difficult to film, mainly because the crew could only reserve the set, Huntington’s Coin Harvey House, for three days. The script is set in the 1920s, and without the historical home, the “no-budget” film’s crew would have had to reserve much of its funding for antique set pieces.
Nevertheless, Vance and his friends were determined.
The cast, consisting mainly of actors and actresses from Alchemy Theatre Troupe, is trained for live stage performance. This meant that, instead of breaking the film into several shots, the cast could perform long single takes at a time as if they were performing a full show in front of an audience.
“We shot almost 50 pages a day. We were just cranking through it,” Vance said. “(The tech crew) was doing 18-hour days. The cast was doing 12-hour days, and we got it on film.”
Vance said, overall, it was the passion of the cast and crew that made the show and his vision possible.
“It was a lot of getting the right people together, and the fact that everybody was bored and really wanted something to do, because artists go crazy if they sit around for too long,” he said.
Vance enjoys doing technical work that adds to a performance, like constructing a jury box for the audience to sit in for a showing of “12 Angry Men” or building a two-story platform above an orchestra for tap dancers to dance on in “Crazy For You.” Vance has planned ahead for shows next year that he thinks will “raise the bar,” and he’s always looking for the most difficult projects he can find.
“I know what I’m capable of,” Vance said. “I have moments from probably every single show that I’m super proud of, and not just a single product … in almost every single time, it’s not something that I’ve particularly done, but it’s the team that we’ve assembled and seeing them accomplish stuff.”
Some of his proudest moments in the arts, however, happen while he’s coaching students with Freeman. Vance recalled one student who began high school with severe anxiety, but through the help of her instructors, she would eventually take leading roles in school productions and even qualify for a state tournament in speech.
“That’s the stuff that really matters,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s the connections you make with people.”
Right now, Vance said his next goal is helping Alchemy Theatre Troupe find a permanent location and create a year-round professional theater in the Huntington area.
“We have so much talent from this area,” he said. “The end goal is to get them in this area, performing for their families, doing new work, doing creative things, but not needing to go to Lewisburg or halfway across the country to be able to do what they love.”
For more information about Alchemy Theatre Troupe and their upcoming shows, visit their website or the Alchemy Theatre Troupe Facebook page.