HUNTINGTON — Alchemy Theatre Troupe’s feature film “Hay Fever” premiered May 15 last year at a red-carpet event at Marquee Cinemas in Pullman Square in Huntington.

Since then, the film has received three international awards for independent film-making — the official selection award for the Druk International Film Festival and the World Film Carnival in Singapore and honorable mention at the Sea of Art Film Festival.

