HUNTINGTON — For the 37th year in a row, St. George Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek Festival coming up this weekend is expected to draw thousands of people to Huntington’s Southside.
The festival takes place at the church, which is located at 701 11th Ave., and starts at noon Friday and continues until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Those attending get to experience the culture and ancestry of Greece, as well as the Orthodox Christian faith. The event features the sounds of traditional and modern Greek music and dance, church tours and lots of Greek food.
The festival acts as the church’s largest fundraiser — the proceeds go directly toward paying clergy, sending children to church camp and other programs.
Most of the revenue comes from the food people have been known to drive hours and stand in lines that wrap around the block to obtain, including pastries, coffee, gyros, spanakopita and baklava sundaes.
There are two types of food served at the festival: street food and traditional dinners. The street food — which includes souvlaki, gyro and spanakopita — is prepared and served in a similar way to how it would be found on the streets in Greece. The dinners, including moussaka and lamb dinners, are served inside the church.
Joanna Svingos-Smith, 61, of Huntington, is a member of the church and has been involved with the festival since its beginning.
“It started out very small 37 years ago,” she said. “It has grown into a very large festival with approximately 2,000 people attending.”
Svingos-Smith says the festival is a time for the Greek population in the region to enjoy all the aspects of their heritage, and it also offers others a chance to learn about the Greek traditions that are centuries old but still contemporary in their focus.
“Our church tours will inspire you and educate you, the food and drink will fill you with joy, and the hospitality will make you feel right at home,” she said.
Svingos-Smith said one of her favorite things about the festival is the traditional Greek dancing.
“Our dancers take great pride in keeping the Greek dance tradition strong in our local community,” she said. “It’s wonderful to see these traditions carried on with the new generations.”
Visit www.stgeorgehwv.org/festival/ for the full schedule and the full menu.