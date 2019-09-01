HUNTINGTON — John Patrick Grace, an area book editor and publisher, will lead the 60th session of The Life Writing Class starting Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, in Room 2W19 in Marshall University's Student Center (second floor).
The class meets for 10 straight Saturday mornings. Participants may bring coffee, tea or a soft drink.
"Everybody has a story worth telling," Grace said in a news release, "and this class is designed to help people tell it."
Thus far, 58 books have been published by alumni of the class, Grace said. These include true-life-based novels and collections of short stories, memoirs, and even combinations of recipes and personal vignettes.
Award-winning West Virginia writers Carter Taylor Seaton ("Father's Troubles" and "The Rebel in the Red Jeep") and Justine Rutherford ("Rough Lumber," "Wild Mustard," "Root Jumper") both started their projects in the class.
Recent books from the class include former Russell H.S. football coach Ivan McGlone's memoir "Just Around the Corner," Mark Breeding's "Abby Girl & Other True Stories," and soon-to-appear Rexanna Ross Schumaker"s "Daughter of Life's Longing: An Appalachian Journey."
Class sessions blend writing tips, readings from alumni books and from the works of well-known authors of fiction and nonfiction, in-class writing exercises, memory prompt exercises, discussions, and visits by area authors, Grace said.
Fee is $185 or $170 for returning participants. To enroll or for further information contact Grace at publishersplace@gmail.com or phone 304-617-1292.