CHARLESTON — When Rick Springfield takes the stage at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Sunday night, he will be thankful for an entertainment career that has made him a household name.
He doesn’t complain about playing his hits for concertgoers.
“I think it comes from an innate desire to please people that I’ve had in my life,” he said via phone from his West Coast home. “I think when we seek to become successful musicians or actors, there is a need in there somewhere and I’m just appreciative, to be honest. The energy to play 'Jessie’s Girl' for the 10,000th time comes from the audience and their reaction. I love seeing an audience react to the songs and I’m thankful for that. If an artist doesn't feel that way, they need to pack it up.”
The Grammy winning singer, songwriter and musician has sold over 25 million albums and notched 17 U.S. Top 40 hits.
His biggest hits include, “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Jessie’s Girl,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch.”
He’s also an accomplished actor whose first major role came as Dr. Noah Drake on the iconic 1980s soap opera “General Hospital.”
“Sometimes people ask me to sign things as Noah Drake and it always makes me laugh,” he said.
The actor shared screen time with Meryl Streep in the feature film “Ricki and the Flash,” and portrayed the memorable Dr. Irving Pitlor in the second season of HBO’s anthology drama, "True Detective."
Springfield portrayed Lucifer on the CW hit "Supernatural," and perhaps his most popular recent role was Pastor Charles on "American Horror Story."
He said being typecast as a soap opera actor was never a concern. He was grateful for the break in television.
“I did want to break free from that and do other things,” he said. “It was a huge show and I get it. I just happened to wander onto it, and it was the biggest show of the summer for that period. It was a good springboard and I left 18 months after I joined to go out on the road. The music helped me form my own identity outside of the Noah Drake character. Thankfully my name became bigger than Noah Drake, but I guess it was a struggle for a while.”
Today, he is enjoying the success of his 40th Anniversary Live package he has put together to celebrate “Working Class Dog,” his iconic 1981 album. He and his band played the album live front to back in his living room, an experience he said was ultimately satisfying. The package includes other Springfield hits as a bonus.
“I was amazed at how punk-influenced they were,” he said laughing. “Having been away from some of them for so long and when playing them live, I’m out of breath by the end of them. I was listening to a lot of that music (punk) at the time, and I was trying to put it into more of a pop thing, but it is still in there -- the energy and the angst.”
The record was done near the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hadn’t seen my band in a year-and-a-half, and we wanted to get together and play and we played the whole album front-to-back in my living room and we filmed it and it was really fun and it shows in the video," he said. "There were no overdubs, and it came out really well.”
He added, “There were a couple of songs I was nervous about, but they came out well. It was very organic.”
Springfield, 72, said he enjoyed the process of the project.
“The high notes are a little harder to hit now,” he said jokingly. “I never really paid much attention to my voice, and it was always just a vehicle to get my songs across. My voice feels like it’s in good shape and sometimes when I come off the road, I can’t sing for three months. I’ve learned to work around that. I am still writing and recording new music, so it is important to me not to screw my voice up.”
He added, “I actually like the edge my voice has gotten from singing and getting older.”
Springfield said the interactive nature of his live shows is something that comes naturally.
“We definitely aren’t one of those bands who stand there staring at our feet trying to get every note correct,” he said. “The missed notes and the flubs are part of the fun.”
Springfield added that he likes to go out for dinner with his band when he’s on tour, but is pretty reclusive otherwise.
“I’m a loner and I like to be alone," he said. "I’m a lot of fun onstage and that guy on stage looks like he’d be a lot of fun to hang out with. But he’s not because that is where I get my shot of the party. When I’m by myself, I don’t like to party, I don’t go to parties or socialize outside of a very small circle of friends.”
In 2014, Springfield was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, perched just a baseball throw away from the apartment he lived in when he first arrived in the U.S. from Australia in 1972.
He has been friends with Sammy Hagar since the early '80s, when Springfield had a hit with the Hagar-penned “I’ve Done Everything For You.” Today, they are also business partners in the spirits industry.
Their “Beach Bar Rum” brand seemed like a natural thing to do for the artist, and he trusted Hagar’s business acumen that saw him do very well and eventually sell his entire stake in Cabo Wabo Tequila.
“He called me up and wanted to know if I wanted to come on as a partner,” Springfield said. “We go back to the early '80s and we are both musicians. It seemed like a good match to divide-and-conquer with this rum. I’ve never been a rum guy, but I’m just in love with it. If I didn’t like it, I wouldn’t have gotten involved.”
Springfield’s favorite of the three flavors is the “Kola Spice” offering.
“I can drink that out of the freezer, straight,” he said.
The guitarist — who still owns the Gibson SG guitar he bought in 1970 — said using social media to communicate with fans is something he enjoys.
“I used to think it was all about me and I think every artist does when they first become successful,” he said. “But then if they are there long enough, their ego either goes into supernova or they realize that it’s about the fans. That is what I realized years ago. I’m very grateful for them. Some have been with me since 1972 when I came over here. Most fans are normal people with families and lives, and you become part of their family. That means a lot to me.
"It is an honor to me for someone to say that one of my songs got them through their terrible teens and I have songs that got me through mine, and they are meaningful to me. I get that.”
Springfield is a collector, not just of guitars but until recently Star Wars-related action figures and toys. Most were in the original packaging.
“I hate to tell you this, but I sold all of my pieces,” he said. “I gave into a guy who is the major broker for all of the Star Wars stuff. He sold them all for me mainly because I got drunk one night and bought a Boba Fett that I thought I paid $400 for but I paid $4,000. I was so pissed at myself for being so lame that I sold everything.”
He added, “I had great fun with it but like all great collections, at some point you realize that someone else out there would enjoy it more and I can use the money for other collections. The stuff I collected was pretty deep stuff — like there were only one or two copies of. You only find those through a broker.”
Springfield will take the stage at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta at 8 p.m. Sunday. Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns and Hair Supply will open the show beginning at 5:30. For information, visit www.charlestonregatta.com.