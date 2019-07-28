Thanks to Tri-State community for support
The family of Joe Macri wants to express their thanks and gratitude to the Tri-State community for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time of Joe's passing on July 8.
Special thanks to Mike Sullivan and The Village Care Home Health Team, St. Mary's PT/OT, Dr. Todd Gress and his team at Robert C. Byrd Center, Dr. Rocco Morabito/St. Mary's Urology and VAMC.
The Woodlands Retirement Community has made it possible during these many years for Jeanne to continue to work and be caregiver to Joe. The love and support of Woodlands residents, staff and administration have gone beyond the role of employer but are all cherished extended family.
Many heartfelt thanks are also given to Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, St. Ann's Catholic Church, American Legion and the many lifelong friends and amazing family near and far who have visited, called, texted, sent food, flowers and cards. Love is the greatest gift of all!
Jeanne Macri and family
Chesapeake, Ohio