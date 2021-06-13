Growing up in Saigon, Vietnam, I understood how tragic life could be. Every year, my mom took my sister and me to help at local orphanages and taught us the true meaning of altruism.
These children were not only abandoned because they were born with congenital defects, but they were also discriminated against by social stigma. Facing bullying, taunting and rejection became their daily norm. They lived in extreme poverty and were forced to beg for a living at a very young age. Despite these hardships, they were still smiling.
The beauty of their smiles was not trapped in physical deformities. The cleft lip or palate did not imprison their spirits. The richness of their souls was flourishing through torn clothes and beat-up shoes. They taught me the first valuable lesson in life — no matter what life brings, never give up, keep smiling and keep pushing!
Life has a way of connecting experiences in a way that makes one realize where their true passion lies. Growing up with an alcoholic and abusive father, my sister and I witnessed my mother’s physical abuse daily.
Military pistols, shotguns and grenades were threatening weapons that, unfortunately, a 7-year-old child commonly saw. My mother was wounded emotionally and physically. She was ashamed to be seen in public with her blackened eyes and body bruises. Like the ostracism faced by the cleft children, I understood the vulnerability a negative body image could bring.
At the age of 10, my parents got divorced. My sister and I were forcefully separated from my mother by my father. We were not allowed to see our mom. Our visits were secret through a metal gate at school during breaks between classes. We held hands and hugged through the slits in the solid steel.
Even in our most bonding moments, her fading scars kept bringing us back to those terrifying moments.
It was astonishing to see how a congenital abnormality could predetermine one’s future and how the scars of life could stop one from moving forward. I was determined that no one should experience the pain of vulnerability, and everyone should be free from the scars of life. My life passion then came alive. I dreamed of being a reconstructive surgeon who could improve people’s appearance, convert the deformity to acceptance and remove the scars of life. I dreamed of a day that I could save one’s dignity from social stigma and give the less fortunate a second chance.
Studying in America is every student’s dream in Vietnam, including mine. I applied and fortunately received an undergraduate scholarship from Clarion University.
I came to Pennsylvania, U.S.A., at the age of 19 on a cold winter day. Eight thousand dollars was all I had. Working as a nail technician after classes and during the weekend was how I financially supported myself through college. I find joy in seeing the smiles, the happiness and the confidence clients had after getting their nails done. I wondered how much contentment I could bring to people’s lives as a reconstructive surgeon.
That seem-to-be-unreachable dream had made many people laugh. To a girl who barely spoke English, could not communicate, was still in culture shock, and struggled financially, being a plastic surgeon was impossible.
I kept smiling and kept pushing. Perhaps, adversity and hardship are my opportunities to grow, and challenges are my opportunity to persevere. I have worked relentlessly every day like it would be my last. That determination led to my successful completion of two college degrees with magna cum laude distinction.
I then took the first presented opportunity to enter the medical field at St. George’s University. Facing the slim chance that an international medical graduate could match into a highly competitive field like surgery, I knew I needed to work harder. Graduating from medical school magna cum laude and excelling on the Board standardized exams helped me gain acceptance into the general surgery residency program at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Being trained by incredibly experienced surgeons and guided by the dedicated staff at Marshall University, my dream of being a plastic surgeon has become a reality. Marshall Surgery has given me and my fellow residents extensive surgical training and the most supportive environment for our academic success. Our busy chairman/program director made a special effort to register my classmate and me for the American Board of Surgery written exam a year early. We passed the Board exam while still in training with very high passing scores. The resident-focused education has made Marshall the top choice for many of us. The supportive environment has made Huntington home for all of us. I am beyond thankful to have had this opportunity at Marshall and the surgical foundation to continue my plastic surgery fellowship at the University of Nebraska.
No matter what life brings, no matter how difficult things can be, a dream to fight is a chance to win. Keep smiling and keep pushing!