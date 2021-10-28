ASHLAND — For those over a certain age, “The Golden Girls” was one of the most memorable TV shows of the 1980s. A comedy that dealt with occasional serious issues, the premise was simple — older folks can get away with telling it like it is — with hilarious results.
Running for seven seasons, the original “Golden Girls” TV show featured an all-star cast that included Bea Arthur as Dorothy Zbornak, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, Betty White as Rose Nylund and Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo. All four women won an Emmy Award for their performances on the program, while the show itself won 11 Emmy Awards and garnered more than 50 Emmy nominations while remaining in the Top 10 of the TV ratings for six years.
In the show, all four characters live in the same house in Florida, where they would use comedy as well as dramatic stories from their past to deal with current issues, including complicated and controversial storylines of the day, and doing it unflinchingly.
Because of the success of the show while in syndication after its initial run on NBC, new generations continue to have fun with “The Golden Girls” by watching the reruns on a regular basis.
The show now airs on the CMT channel in the U.S., while also airing on TV almost 40 years later in Australia, the United Kingdom, Asia and elsewhere around the world.
Some of the classic catchphrases from “Golden Girls” scripts that are still repeated in articles today include, “Dorothy, was Sophia naked just now or does her dress really need ironing?”; “Go to sleep, sweetheart. Pray for brains”; “I have a date.” “With a man?” “No, Blanche, with a Venus flytrap”; “I’ve been having a good time and there wasn’t even a man in the room”; and “Dorothy, what do you think I ought to do with my bed?” “Put it in the Smithsonian, Blanche. It’s got more miles on it than the Spirit of St. Louis.”
Now, Rockefeller Productions has recreated “The Golden Girls” in a unique way by creating the nationally touring stage show called “That Golden Girls Show — A Puppet Parody.”
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the “That Golden Girls Show — A Puppet Parody” will fill the stage of the historic Paramount Arts Center at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
The PG-13 rated show will begin at 7:30 p.m., with tickets ranging from $25 to $55. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
The producers of “That Golden Girls Show — A Puppet Parody” describe this show as follows: “Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, Jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex and the elegant art of the quick-witted putdown. From Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose’s tales from St. Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life and keep her roommates in check, devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.”
To get a taste of the live puppet parody stage production, there is a 16-episode webcast of the show available on get.broadwayondemand.com and you can watch a preview of them at https://thatgoldengirlsshow.com/that-golden-girls-show-webseries/.
The current U.S. tour of “That Golden Girls Show — A Puppet Parody” will take the troupe from New Hampshire to Tennessee, all starting with the visit to the Paramount on Wednesday night.