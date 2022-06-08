HUNTINGTON — The Huntington area community is invited to welcome The American Countess Riverboat to the city on Friday, June 10, where it will stop for the afternoon.
The Countess is a sister ship to The American Queen that has made several stops in Huntington over recent years, according to the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
A third ship, The American Duchess, stopped in Huntington last year, but this is the first visit for The Countess, which was christened in 2020.
The fourth paddlewheel cruise ship to join the American Queen Steamboat Company (now American Queen Voyages) fleet launched on the Mississippi River at the start of the 2020 season. Built from an existing ship hull, the American Countess underwent reconstruction, including being lengthened by 60 feet. The new four-deck American Countess accommodates 245 passengers on six- to 15-day itineraries on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers.
The Countess will arrive sometime Friday morning. This particular voyage began in Pittsburgh on June 7 and will conclude in Louisville on June 14. Other stops will include Wheeling, West Virginia; Marietta, Ohio; Augusta, Kentucky; Cincinnati; and Madison, Indiana. The boat will depart around 5 p.m. Friday.
“We are excited to welcome more of our river passengers to the city and Cabell County,” said Tyson Compton, president of the CVB, in a news release. “We consistently get great comments from these folks when they visit. They enjoy what we have to offer, and they love our people, often commenting on how friendly everyone is to them.”
Compton encourages anyone who may encounter any of the passengers to give them a warm welcome. He also said people are welcome to come down to the riverfront to see the boat and take pictures, but due to safety regulations, no one is permitted on the boat and tours cannot be offered.
Like its sister ships, The Countess has private motor coaches that travel with the boat. Once passengers disembark, the motor coaches will cycle through the city for "Hop On Hop Off" tours, making continual laps throughout the day, Compton said.
Stops this year include Pullman Square/downtown shops, Touma Medical Museum, Central City 14th Street West, The Railroad Museum, Rose Garden at Ritter Park, Special Collections Morrow Library at Marshall University and Heritage Station Shops. Passengers can opt to join the Premium Tour, which takes them to Heritage Farm and Huntington Museum of Art.
To make the tours more personal, a local ambassador will be on board each motor coach and stationed at each attraction. There are 175 passengers on The Countess from around the United States and even other countries.
“One year we had a large group from Australia,” Compton said. “And they were having a blast. Another year, we had a group of families from the Cincinnati area who said they planned to come back to Huntington for a visit. Of course that’s what we want. When these folks have a great visit and a good experience, they’re hopefully going to go back to their home and tell their friends and families, which can result in future visits.”
Additional visits for this year include the American Queen on Aug. 11, a return of the American Countess on Sept. 9, and the American Duchess on Nov. 2.