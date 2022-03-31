HUNTINGTON — While planning for their collective performance at The Loud in Huntington on Friday, April 1, four local musicians unraveled years of connections and collaborations.
Hip-hop artist Isaac Shelem Fadiga, who goes by Shelem, alternative rock artist Alan “Corduroy” Brown, and Heath Holley and Robb Coleman of the pop-rock band Massing are considered a musical group of friends, but they all have individual relationships with each other that connect them to the music scene in Huntington.
Dubbed “the Big Three” ahead of Friday’s concert, the group’s nickname was not planned and isn’t really considered official, but makes sense after the musicians all released new music and performed across the region last year.
Though it seems to have formed organically, Shelem guarantees there is a text from Tyler Cooper, the manager at The Loud, referring to them as such.
“Three of arguably the region’s most popular artists are getting together for the first time to do a big, giant thing. So, whoever came up with it was cool,” Brown said.
Shelem released “Suga Wata” in 2021 and last month spoke about how he was able to create the song as an engineer and a boy who liked puzzles during a TEDx MarshallU event. He has also been featured on NPR’s “Slingshot” series. He featured Massing on the song “We’re Proud!”
Corduroy Brown released his debut album “Let Me Know” in August 2021. It features some of his Huntington friends who supported his journey as a musician and artistically recounts how he almost died from COVID-19.
Massing, which appears on Brown’s song “On and On,” also released its sophomore EP, “Nothin’ to Fear,” the same month. The band featured Shelem on its songs “Shabby” (2018) and “Hold Me To It” (2020).
Some could argue that the group should be called the “Big Four,” as they are four musicians who have their own style of musical interests — but Holley and Coleman are viewed as one, according to the group.
“We split through mitosis,” Holley joked about his friendship with Coleman. “We are just one brain.”
Looking back over the timeline of their friendships, Holley seems to be the primary person connecting the group — even though it wasn’t necessarily intentional. They credit the former 4th Avenue establishment The Press Club with being the place where their friendships — and music careers — started.
Holley worked at The Press Club as a server and eventually worked on open mic posters and event booking for the club. He said it was known to be a place for musicians to perform and to eat good food.
“Naturally, it being the starting point for anybody starting to perform there, my first show performance was there,” Shelem said.
Holley met Shelem there in 2016 when the two started chatting as Shelem was getting ready to perform.
Prepping for Friday night’s show, the four friends realized that their relationships began with a short conversation or sharing mutual interests.
“We are all linked to The Press Club in all aspects, whether we were playing together, or open mic, or knew people who were performing,” Brown said.
Brown and Holley met at Holley’s high school graduation party in 2015 because Brown was performing with a band Holley knew from open mic events. The two were later in a band called The Dividends together.
Holley eventually introduced Shelem to Brown.
Shelem was Coleman’s resident adviser at Marshall University, where they would offer occasional hellos and acknowledge that they were both local musicians and on the same dorm floor.
“I had already been in college for way too long at that point, and I just didn’t go to meetings anymore,” Coleman explained.
“That’s about as RA as it gets,” Shelem laughed. The relationship added a continued connection between the two as they performed together before. Coleman performed with a rap duo called “Flow Season” at the time.
Holley and Coleman not only are in the same band, but they also both have degrees in graphic design. Pokémon fanatics, Coleman complimented Holley’s Macbook covered in Pokemon stickers during a graphic design course at Marshall. When they realized they each had their own talents with graphic design, they decided to work together on projects, their mutual love for graphic design evolving into conversations about music and a potential band.
“We talked about being in the band for a long time, and we kind of sent little ideas back and forth. But our relationship at first was just friends or just helping each other with class stuff. And then eventually, one of us got an idea that was so good that we had to,” Coleman said.
Massing was formed in 2018.
Shelem said because Huntington is a college town, people get to see others’ growth and successes as they get older.
The oldest of the four, Brown, at 31, is seen as the friend in the senior role, according to Shelem. Coleman is 26, and Holley and Shelem both are 25.
“He was (who) I looked up to for sure. The most established around here was him and his band,” Shelem said. “He definitely has a lot of knowledge and experience that I did not have that I siphoned out of him over the past five years.”
Shelem said the group works well together because they all have a “very strong understanding of each other’s position. We are all in here. We’re all broke. And we’re all hungry to make something special. That’s something that doesn’t have to be communicated — there’s like an inherent trust.”
While they appreciate each others’ support, “The Big Three” believes that the Huntington community and its venues are the reason for their successes — and musicians outside of the city want to come to perform, too.
“If you go out of town, people know about the Huntington music scene,” Brown said. “I feel like in a way we represent the Huntington music scene. There’s a lot of awesome artists, too, and I feel like we are kind of an example of what it is like. We’re friends. We’re essentially business partners. We’re also building each other up with things like the show … .”
Holley said their musical success also makes a point to naysayers.
“It’s also kind of like a subconscious retaliation for a lot of people where there is kind of like a stigma (that) there’s nothing going on in West Virginia,” Holley said.
Shelem added that the music scene is Huntington is “potent.”
“Everybody is excited about their own work and each other’s work. So, there’s this real uplifting situation where everybody just meshes well,” he said. “It’s more like a casual appreciation, like — ‘Hey,’ pat on the back, ‘you did good.’ But that’s where the conversation ends. It’s not even, ‘Here’s my thing’ … there’s no follow-up.”
“The Big Three” continues to inspire each other, and Holley even helps create merchandise and cover art for Shelem and Brown, as well as for Massing.
“We all have, like, a wide-eyed appreciation of each other. Every time we see each other, we’re like, ‘Holy crap. That’s, like, the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,’” Shelem said.
Friday’s performance will serve almost like a reunion, as all four artists have multiple jobs that do not allow them to hang out often. Holley admitted he barely gets to see Coleman, even though they live fairly close to each other and are in a band together.
“It is overdue that the three of us do a thing for the first time, but it’s also like perfect timing, because now, this time, it’s more of a statement piece,” Shelem said.
Joey Aich, a musician from Columbus, Ohio, will also perform Friday night as a guest. The show begins at 9 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
“This just feels like an event. This feels like we’re taking time to give it proper life and proper wings,” Brown said. “That’s the idea, to make this a special night where ‘The Big Three’ come together. Let’s bring everyone in for this one night.”