Didn’t survive the Ticketmaster battle for concert tickets? The Cinema Camp Landing invites all the Swifties to "Shake It Off" at the theater.
Maybe you did get live tickets and you’re looking for a chance to rewear your Eras Tour 'fit? Dressing up and trading friendship bracelets are encouraged.
"We are beyond excited to announce the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Cinema Camp Landing," said George Bagnoli, general manager at Cinema Camp Landing, in a news release. "This event is a tribute to Taylor Swift's incredible journey and the impact she's had on her fans across the globe. We invite everyone to come and relive the magic of each era while enjoying the immersive cinematic experience only found at Cinema Camp Landing."
There will be specially crafted, themed drinks and concessions that pay homage to Swift's chart-topping hits, according to the release, and commemorative Eras Tour cups and popcorn tubs as souvenirs. Attendees will have the chance to win giveaways and experience surprises throughout the tour. Each ticket purchased will come with a free #13 hand tattoo, Taylor Swift's lucky number.
Tickets are $19.89 plus tax and $13.13 plus tax for kids under 12.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.