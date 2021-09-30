ASHLAND — There are times when bluegrass music has needed a bit of comedy in the mix.
It is a genre that is unique and brilliant, yet can take itself a bit too seriously at times — from arguments about musical purity to feuds, gossip, jealousy and band break-ups.
Comedy has been a part of bluegrass music going back to the 1940s. From banjo player Stringbean cutting up in Bill Monroe’s band to Uncle Josh Graves in Flatt and Scruggs to more contemporary funny folks such as Little Rory Lewis, Steve Martin and Ron Thomason of the Dry Branch Fire Squad; humor has always been a tool to create a well-rounded show that fans find entertaining.
In these modern times, The Cleverlys have taken the mantle of bluegrass comedy to the next level, combining great worked-out bits and a sharp wit with excellent musicianship.
On Friday, Oct. 1, the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland will host The Cleverlys, who will headline the second Bluegrass, Brats and Brews program.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $19.99 to $39.99. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
Based in Nashville and signed to the Mountain Home Music Company label, the band’s latest album is called Blue. The recording finds The Cleverlys having some bluegrass fun with some songs by Justin Bieber (“Baby”), Beyonce’ (“Irreplaceable”), the classic rock group The Zombies (“She’s Not/Ain’t There”), LMFAO (“Party Rock Anthem”) and more. The band also showcases their more serious side with their sweet interpretation of the Seldom Scene’s classic cut “Wait A Minute,” which has become an audience favorite.
The members of The Cleverlys include Paul Harris as Digger Cleverly, Matt Skates on the bass as Ricky Lloyd Cleverly, Will MacLean plays the banjo as DVD Cleverly, Matt Flake plays the fiddle and is known as Sock Cleverly, Cameron Owens plays the mandolin as the character Cub Cleverly and Meade Richter plays the fiddle as Quatro Cleverly.
When The Cleverlys appeared on the bluegrass scene about a decade ago, their combination of music and off-the-wall comedy threw the genre for a loop. Because they dress up as their fictional characters of Digger Cleverly, Ricky Lloyd Cleverly, DVD Cleverly, Cub Cleverly and Sock Cleverly, one wondered where their talent for comedy originated. As it turns out, the heart of the group’s humor comes from the well-honed stage career by the leader of The Cleverlys, Paul Harris.
Harris, aka Digger Cleverly, had a whole other life in show business before he combined his comedy talents with the bluegrass music he grew to love as a young man. Growing up in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas, Harris developed a knack for making people laugh while still just a kid. His hometown of Mountain View featured the White River Hoedown show, where he was one of three comedians who performed in between the old-school country music acts that were on the bill.
“It was a little, tiny opry type of show and when I was 17, they had a talent contest and the winner got $500 and I ended up winning it,” said Harris. “During that time, I was in a small high school in Arkansas and we only had 60 people in our graduating class. At almost every function, they would ask me to get up and do some comedy, so I kind of already had a routine worked out. At the White River Hoedown, we would pack it out with crowds up to 300 to 500 people every performance. So, I developed a bit of a reputation as a comic in that area of Arkansas.”
The entertainment hub of Branson, Missouri, was less than a three-hour drive from Mountain View, and eventually Harris was tapped to be an opening act comedian there at the resort town’s many show houses.
In the 1990s, Branson entertainment district was booming with many famous acts holding court in their own small theaters. The concept was simple as music and comedy fans could see all of their favorite acts in one place, and the performers could go home every night and stay in their own bed and not travel.
One day, Harris played golf with country music star Mickey Gilley. Gilley, who was first cousins with fellow piano playing legends Jerry Lee Lewis and Rev. Jimmy Swaggart, recorded many chart-topping hits back in the day including, “Room Full Of Roses,” “Honky Tonk Memories,” “True Love Ways,” “Here Comes The Hurt Again” and “Stand By Me,” the latter two coming off of the hit soundtrack of the John Travolta movie “Urban Cowboy.”
“Mickey invited me to play golf one time and I was working with a different group then,” said Harris. “As soon as I got in the golf cart that day, Mickey said, ‘Man, you need to leave those guys and start your own thing. You got it. You just have to have the guts to do it.’ Then, he told me a story about whenever he would pick up his cousin Jerry Lee Lewis from the airport, and Gilley was doing construction work at the time, he would see Jerry Lee holding enough money to choke a mule. He thought, ‘Man, I can play the piano as good as Cousin Jerry.’ So, Jerry Lee gave Mickey the boost to do his own thing. He told me all of that just to show me that I just needed a little boost to go for it. I never looked back.”
Soon, Harris was doing an astounding 500 shows a year, performing up to three shows a day for six days a week.
Harris learned to read a room, enabling him to make different types of audiences laugh in their own way. As for his show business influences, Harris’ favorite comedians are the Monty Python troupe, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, whom together made the “This Is Spinal Tap” and “A Might Wind” movies, the “Andy Griffith Show” and more.
After playing in Branson for over a decade, Harris decided to get off the grind and move to Nashville. Eventually, the idea to create The Cleverlys came to him in a flash. Since then, the group has traveled the country, bringing high-quality bluegrass music to the stage and making people laugh until their sides hurt. That will happen to you as well if you make the short drive to the Paramount on Friday night.
More information on the group can be found at thecleverlys.com.