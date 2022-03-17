Based in Charleston and Lewisburg, The Company Stores has staked out a sound of its own over the years and a following across the country.
The band’s name, The Company Stores, hearkens back to a time when West Virginia coal miners were being partially paid in scrip, money printed by the coal companies that could only be spent at their company store. The Company Stores is not a retro band in any way, but instead is a nationally touring group that describes itself as playing “Appalachian Post-Rock Fusion Music.”
Once a year, as the band uses its multi-instrumental talents, members switch up their style to play the best in Celtic rock music during St. Patrick’s Day week. Thursday evening, The Company Stores will throw down tunes by Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, The Pogues, The Cranberries and more in Huntington.
Thursday, March 17, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is going all out for the holiday. With a horn section in tow, The Company Stores is ready to stir up the blarney beginning at 10 p.m. at The Loud, 741 6th St. The show is 18 and older, and tickets are $10.
The members of The Company Stores include Ileana Ille on lead vocals, Matt Marks on guitar, Mike Micucci on bass, Joe Cevallos on fiddle and trumpet, Matt Jackfert on keyboards and trombone, John Query on drums and Jody Hall on background vocals.
“Usually, we are a six-piece band, but at the show at The Loud on St. Paddy’s Day, we will have a couple of special guests onstage with us including a bagpiper from a band called Skag Fur,” said Marks. “Normally we like to play rock music of various kinds while doing funky stuff at times. We also can play stuff that leans more towards folk and country music. In fact, our new single has a alt country riff in it with a rock feel to it. We don’t discriminate as far as the music we play, as we try to make the coolest and weirdest sounds possible.”
Having musicians in the group that are capable of playing multiple instruments is the key to the band’s diverse jams.
“Our trumpet player Joe also plays the electric fiddle,” said Marks. “And then, our trombone player Matt also plays the keyboards. So, they will switch in-between the two so that we will either have the horn section combo or the fiddle, keyboards and synthesizer combo and that switches up our sound a whole lot. Plus, our fiddler used to be in an Irish rock band, and that is how we fell into playing three or four special Celtic sets around St. Patrick’s Day. His mom is from Ireland as well, so he knows all of these Irish rock songs, and he can also play the penny whistle as well as fiddle and is very proficient on both.”
The Company Stores has a new album in the works that is due later this year with the first single dropping in April. More information can be found at thecompanystoresband.com.