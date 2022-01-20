ASHLAND — For two decades beginning in the 1950s, The Drifters recorded an impressive amount of hit songs that have become part of the American songbook.
The group was created as a brand, meaning there were many different lineups of The Drifters over the years. Yet, the goal was the same, as in making No. 1 hits that spoke of love and romance and fun. More than 60 singers came in and out of the group throughout the years, featuring lead singers such as Clyde McPhatter, Ben E. King, Johnny Moore and Rudy Lewis.
Some of the classic hit songs recorded by The Drifters include “Stand By Me,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “Up On The Roof,” “There Goes My Baby,” “This Magic Moment,” “Save The Last Dance For Me,” “Spanish Harlem” and many other memorable tracks.
For the past 31 years, Jerome Jackson has been the lead vocalist for The Drifters, and he is bringing the group to the Paramount Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 22.
The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are $20 and $40. The Paramount Arts Center is located at 1300 Winchester Ave., in Ashland. More information can be found at www.paramountartscenter.com and 606-324-3175.
Jackson sang gospel music as a child, and when he was about 12 years old, he performed with two Gospel Hall of Fame greats in the Rev. James Cleveland and Shirley Caesar. Jackson also spent time singing with the hit soul group Main Ingredient with founding member Cuba Gooding Sr. Then, he came onboard as the lead singer of The Drifters and for the past three decades, Jackson and his band mates have been keeping those treasured hits alive and breathing through their live performances.
Over the past two years, like most musicians, The Drifters have experienced some rough times during the pandemic and the lockdowns.
“Considering what has been going on, it has been going OK, and I can’t complain,” said Jackson. “We haven’t had as much work due to the pandemic, but things are starting to come back now, and we’ll ride it for as long as we can.”
Jackson has enjoyed his time performing as a professional musician.
“I’ve worked with the Main Ingredient and Van McCoy and others, so I have been around the block a little bit,” said Jackson. “I’ve been blessed by the Almighty. About the time the Main Ingredient were breaking up, some band members from that group were playing in a club in New York one night, and some representatives of The Drifters franchise were in there as well. At the end of the evening, one of the representatives went up to the stage and asked them if they would like to try out for The Drifters. They said, ‘No, we’re not really singers, but we know a guy that would fit you all pretty good.’ So, they made the connection, and I talked to them and came down for an audition, and I’ve been there ever since.”
It was then that Jackson went from soul music to the classic sounds of The Drifters, singing the lead vocals on hits that the whole world is familiar with and treasure.
“The music of The Drifters is about love songs, and they were the modern day singers of their time,” said Jackson. “When they were making those hits around 1959 or so, they were on the same level as the next generation that was coming as far as the soul that was in their music and the way they touched people. The Coasters were almost like a comedy act, and The Platters were a ballad act who had soul as well. But The Drifters took it to a lot of different stages of music in the R&B genre, and a lot of people gravitated to that. That is what made the difference. The Drifters were known for the suave that they had and for being ladies’ men. We try to keep the music as authentic as we can, because that is what people appreciate as this music takes them back to good times in their life.”
After 31 years singing the greatest hits of The Drifters, Jackson has a surprise favorite song among all of those classic cuts.
“Right now, I like singing the song, ‘When My Little Girl Is Smiling,’ ” said Jackson. “While I don’t like the traveling end of it, I love the performing end of it. When that curtain goes up, it is quite the experience every time for me. It’s magical. It’s a good feeling. We bring that trueness to the music, and people feel it. It’s a good thing when people appreciate what you do. I’m not worn down quite yet. I’m still seeking my wisdom in my heart to give to people at all times.”