ASHLAND — While Easter is still several weeks away, the Easter Bunny has begun spreading springtime cheer to local children.
The bespectacled rabbit is at the Ashland Town Center Mall near Five Below now through April 8 to greet and take photos with patrons.
Reservations for photos with the Easter Bunny are taken online at the mall’s website.
A Sensitive Bunny sensory friendly event is planned for 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 26 at the Ashland mall. Families can meet the bunny during a quieter event for children who have special needs.
The Easter Bunny will be at the Huntington Mall starting March 18. A Caring Bunny Event is planned for 10 to 11 a.m. April 8 for children with sensory disorders such as autism to visit with the Easter Bunny in a calmer environment.
