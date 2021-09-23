HUNTINGTON — For decades, it has been called the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, a surprisingly large 800-seat venue located in Huntington’s City Hall building. While the room will always keep that official name, there is now an official future nonprofit in the works, the goal of which will be to fully utilize this historic and distinctive facility located in the heart of downtown.
Now known as The Foundry Theater, the venue will follow in the footsteps of previously successful events held there, such as My Huntington’s “Good Time Christmas Show” and the concert by the Air Force Concert Band, by offering up a growing list of shows as the months proceed.
The manager of the newly minted Foundry Theater is Rachel Allinder-Carroll, who along with Nate Cesco created the new organization. Raised in Point Pleasant by parents who taught her the value of the arts, Carroll went on to get her master’s degree in Education at West Virginia University and has been a teacher since 2014. But she jumped on the chance to be a part of creating something special and unique to Huntington.
This Saturday, Sept. 25, the Foundry Theater will feature the rock music of the band Of The Dell, the rap stylings of Shelem and the comedy of Foundry Theater co-founder Nate Cesco. The performances run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and tickets are $12. The Foundry Theater is located at 800 5th Ave.
“What I would really like to do is use the Foundry Theater as a venue to both come and see concerts, stand-up comedy and movie screenings as well as being a place for supplemental arts education,” said Carroll. “There are a lot of talented people in West Virginia and there is grant money to be utilized and philanthropic individuals out there who want to help those artists. We want to connect not only our youth, but anyone who is interested in learning something new to them. So, I’m working towards creating that kind of positive environment.”
The diverse lineup of Saturday’s concert, featuring rock music, rap and comedy, was purposeful, giving fans of each genre a chance to see other styles while intermingling and meeting each other. This review-style approach to show-business has been used throughout history.
“As for Saturday, with rock and rap and comedy, it is a lot of different stuff going on, on one stage, on one evening,” said Carroll. “Shelem might bring in an audience that has never heard Of The Dell and have never seen Cesco perform. But, I am so confident in the ability of all of the performers I have going on stage that night. So while some in the audience might not have ever put an Of The Dell song on before, I am confident that when they hear them, they will be happy that they did so.”
Carroll is also putting the call out for amateur and professional historians alike who may have a bit of history about the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, such as old photographs or newspaper articles. She can be reached at Rachel@foundrytheater.org. Cesco can also be reached at nate@foundrytheater.org.
As the months move forward, keep track of the upcoming events by clicking in to foundrytheater.org. The Huntington Symphony Orchestra has a Christmas show in the works for the venue and other events will soon be on the horizon. The theater is also available for rent, whether it is for meetings, recitals, weddings or other events.
Like many who grew up in West Virginia, Carroll moved away for a while after getting her degree. But she has returned to the Mountain State to make a difference.
“I left the state for a few years, but I have come back and I will stay here forever,” said Carroll. “I love it in West Virginia. The older I get, the more I want to make a difference. This state has a lot to offer and there is so much cool art that people are making here and it’s all around the place. I am interested in both the traditional and non-traditional ways of doing things. I don’t know what some of those ways are yet, but figuring out a way for people to connect and share what they are doing and to teach somebody else is what I want to do. It is what is important to me and what I love to do, so I might as well make a career out of it.”
Carroll believes that there is room for everybody as Huntington’s music and art scene continues to grow.
“There are a bunch of cool venues and shops to share art and a lot of cool stuff going on in Huntington,” said Carroll. “This theater will be a good addition to all that is happening. Plus it has this cool factor of being an old, interesting-looking, supposedly haunted, historic theater.
“The Foundry Theater sells itself, really, and I’m just trying to put some people on that stage who will make those connections.”